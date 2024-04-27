Expand / Collapse search

LA County deputy dies after suffering medical emergency at station

Published  April 27, 2024 9:45pm PDT
Procession held for fallen deputy

The LA County Sheriff's deputy died Saturday during a medical emergency at the South LA station.

LOS ANGELES - A procession was held Saturday night for an LA County deputy who passed away earlier in the day. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the South LA station requested an ambulance for an unresponsive deputy around 4 p.m. The deputy was then pronounced deceased. His cause of death is unknown.

The deputy's identity has not been released. 

A procession was held from the South LA station to the coroner's office. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates 