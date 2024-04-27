LA County deputy dies after suffering medical emergency at station

A procession was held Saturday night for an LA County deputy who passed away earlier in the day.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the South LA station requested an ambulance for an unresponsive deputy around 4 p.m. The deputy was then pronounced deceased. His cause of death is unknown.

The deputy's identity has not been released.

A procession was held from the South LA station to the coroner's office.

