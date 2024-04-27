Patrick's Roadhouse, iconic diner in Santa Monica, to close

article

After five decades in business, the iconic Santa Monica diner, Patrick's Roadhouse, is set to close.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, the diner was forced to shut down after being hit with a large rent deferral payment accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They managed to keep all their employees paid though struggled to stay afloat with limited revenue from takeout orders. Despite all of this, they forged on to support the community by providing meals to frontline workers, students, and first responders, though they found themselves unable to meet the demands of this accumulated rent when the deferral period ended, and the large lump sum just came due," the GoFundMe read.

But despite this, they plan to fight and hope to stay open as they are working to secure a new long-term lease. According to the GoFundMe, the diner is hoping to raise $250,000. They say $200,000 will be allocated for back rent and $50,000 will be used for immediate building improvements. They are asking for the community's help with donations as well as asking investors and long-time customers.

The diner, which opened in 1973, was frequently visited by celebrities such as Johnny Carson, Lucille Ball, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Goldie Hawn.

Patrick's Roadhouse was also featured on an episode of Guy Fieri's show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The diner has numerous awards, including "Best Diner in California", "Best Banana Cream Pie in the USA" and "Best Diner in the USA".

Another thing that makes the diner unique is the quirky decor on its rooftop. It features dinosaurs, a bear, and even Albert Einstein.