These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities.

The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes such as murder, rape, and aggravated assault, as well as property crimes like home burglary and motor vehicle theft. A total 263 cities with populations over 100,000 were surveyed.

The safest large city in America with a population over 300,000 was Honolulu, with the lowest per-capita crime cost in the country at $528.

When it comes to California rankings, the six California cities ranked among the safest cities with populations over 100,000. The safest city on that list was Naperville, Illinois, which had an overall crime cost per capita of $156.

These are the 6 California cities that made the top 15:

Sunnyvale (#2)

West Covina (#3)

Jurupa Valley (#9)

El Monte (#12)

Rancho Cucamonga (#13)

Glendale (#14)

According to the study, New York also ranked safer than Los Angeles.

For the second year in a row, St. Louis, Missouri ranked as the most dangerous city in America. It had the highest per-capita crime cost on the list at $8,457.

You can see the full study by tapping or clicking here.