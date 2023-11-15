10 Freeway closure: LA commuters urged to avoid surface streets

As Angelenos continue to navigate around the 10 Freeway closure in downtown Los Angeles, city officials once again urged commuters to stay off the surface streets.

With traffic gridlock on city streets, first responders in Los Angeles haven't been able to get through because cars have no way to move over to the side.

On Tuesday night, LA Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley took an aerial tour of the city during the afternoon rush hour and got a bird’s eye view of the traffic nightmare on surface streets. Bass referred to what she saw as an "absolute parking lot."

An aerial view from SkyFOX shows the traffic nightmare on the 10 Freeway as a section of the roadway remains closed in downtown LA.

The stretch of the 10 Freeway at Alameda Street remains closed after a fire erupted over the weekend.

Instead of using freeway detours, several commuters are taking surface streets.

Fearing delays in an emergency situation, the Los Angeles City Fire Department is proactively staging additional units in congested areas.

City officials continue to encourage Angelenos to continue working from home or to rearrange their schedules, so they don’t have to come into downtown LA. Carpooling and using public transit is also recommended. To assist, commute express buses are free for the remainder of the year.

Construction and repair work continues in the area around the clock.

On Tuesday morning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced positive news and said the section of the freeway should reopen in three to five weeks. Until then, commuters will have to remain patient.