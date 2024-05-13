Tesla driving 100 mph runs red light, crashes into building killing 3

Authorities have identified two of the three men who died when a car allegedly traveling more than 100 mph crashed in Pasadena.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Vista Avenue.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has identified two of the three men who died as Mohed Samuel, 22, and Stefan Pfeiffer, 20, both of Pasadena. The name of the third man who died, who was in his 20s, was withheld, pending notification of his next of kin. He was also a Pasadena resident, police said.

Three other people who were injured survived the crash. They remain hospitalized in stable condition. It appears all six people were in the same vehicle.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 11 showed the Tesla Model 3 speeding through a red light at the intersection, then launching over a curb, into an empty building.

The crash briefly knocked out power in the area, but it was restored early Saturday.

"There is evidence that alcohol may have been involved but we do not know if the driver was under the influence or impaired at this time," Pasadena police Lt. Anthony Russ said in a statement on Monday. "The medical examiner will conduct a toxicology screening on the driver."

Russo said the driver allegedly ran a red light at Sierra Madre Blvd. while traveling over 100 mph.

"There were four people in the backseat. Only one was wearing a seatbelt. The other three rear passengers were ejected and 1 of those is among the deceased," Russo added.

Investigators reportedly planned to look into whether the Tesla's autopilot feature was engaged at the time of the crash.