DUI suspect crashes into pregnant woman in Yucca Valley

Deputies arrested a man in Yucca Valley for DUI after they said he caused two crashes, including one that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital

Wayne Major was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies said they found him in possession of fentanyl after two crashes in Yucca Valley Monday. The first crash happened before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sage Avenue.

Authorities said Major drove into a car that was waiting at the red light, before speeding off, heading south on Sage. Minutes later, Major made his way to the intersection of Aster Avenue and Onaga Trail.

SUGGESTED: Person attacked on LA bus in Encino; 3rd Metro stabbing in less than 24 hours

Again, deputies said Major failed to stop at the intersection, and barreled into another vehicle. The woman behind the wheel was in her late-term pregnancy.

The second collision sent Major, his passenger and his car rolling multiple times before stopping in someone's yard. The pregnant woman and Major's passenger were both brought to the hospital. Major's passenger suffered "traumatic injuries" according to depities.

Major was also brought to the hospital with major injuries, and was booked after he was released from the hospital.

Deputies are still investigating both crashes. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at 760-366-4175.