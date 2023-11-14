10 Freeway fire: Gov. Newsom announces estimated reopening timeline

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced the 10 Freeway will not be demolished and provided an estimated reopening timeline.

Newsom said the 10 Freeway through downtown Los Angeles will tentatively reopen between the next three and five weeks.

"The freeway will not have to come down. So, instead of months, we are talking about weeks," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said.

There are about 100 concrete pillars underneath that section of the freeway that have been damaged and at least nine of them suffered significant damage in the fire.

Newsom said authorities have conducted samples underneath the concrete pillars and crews will continue to shore up the site, emphasizing the work will continue around the clock.

Watch the full press conference below.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Bass urged Angelenos to remain updated on their commutes, to stay on the freeways using the suggested detours and asked residents to telecommute if possible. She again suggested people use public transit to help with traffic congestion.

On Monday alone, officials said they saw a 15% increase in street traffic.

SUGGESTED: ‘Stay on the freeways’: LA Mayor Bass asks drivers to avoid side streets in DTLA amid 10 Freeway closure

Motorists can stay updated on the closure by visiting the website Fix10.ca.gov. Officials said crews will install cameras in the area, so people can watch the repairs in real-time.

The latest update comes the day after Newsom said the investigation revealed arson was suspected as the preliminary cause of the massive freeway that ignited over the weekend.

SUGGESTED: How leased 'airspaces' led to 10 Freeway fire

Authorities also said the investigation unveiled the company Apex Development Inc., which leased the land underneath the freeway, was in violation. The company was accused of subleasing the lot to at least five other businesses, which brought other materials onto the lot that were not authorized.

The company has a court date scheduled for early 2024.

If you have any information on the arson fire under the 10 Freeway, please call the Cal Fire arson hotline at 1-800-468-4408. Tipsters can remain anonymous.