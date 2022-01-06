Surge in sick calls from LA city first responders
The City of Los Angeles is seeing a high volume of first responders calling in sick.
Sick calls related to COVID-19 sideline more than 1,700 Los Angeles first responders
Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke alongside the chiefs of the Los Angeles fire and police departments Thursday to assure the public that the departments remain at adequate staffing levels to keep Angelenos safe, despite hundreds of personnel quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
505 LAPD, 299 LAFD employees currently out of action due to COVID-19
