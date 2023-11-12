10 Freeway fire: Detours announced as DTLA freeway will be closed indefinitely

The 10 Freeway will be closed indefinitely between the 110 Freeway and Alameda Street in downtown Los Angeles, after a massive fire broke out underneath a bridge on the freeway Saturday. Officials announced Sunday how the aftermath of the fire will impact local traffic.

The fire broke out after midnight Saturday morning, in a pallet yard in the 1700 block of East 14th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire then spread to another pallet yard, damaging multiple trailers and even an LAFD fire engine.

The main concern and the main hurdle to reopening the freeway, however, is the damage to the multiple columns and the deck of the freeway bridge. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the initial assessment showed that "dozens and dozens of columns" had been damaged, but the freeway's bridge deck was the primary focus.

"Our ability to rebuild columns is a much shorter time period than the bridge deck itself," he said.

Before crews can get a clearer picture of how long repairs will take, hazmat crews need to test debris before clearing the area so structural engineers can get a closer look.

Caltrans has announced the following routes to avoid the 10 Freeway closure:

Driving through downtown:

For those traveling east:

Exit the freeway at Alameda Street and 16th Street. To get back on the freeway, head north on Alameda, east on Olympic Boulevard, and get back on the 10 East on the approach to Lemon Street.

Or, head north on Alameda, east on 7th and get on the 5 Freeway

For those traveling west:

Get back on the 10 west by going west on Washington Boulevard, north on Central Avenue and west on 16th Street.

While the closure remains in effect, however, officials encouraged those who regularly travel or commute in or through the area to use public transportation or even work remotely.

"In addition to encouraging Angelenos to take important precautions, we are also hoping for downtown businesses to join us and lean in on work from home policies to help alleviate traffic," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said.

Bass also stressed Sunday that those who still plan on driving through the area should "stay on the freeway and take the route around." Officials encouraged commuters to use the 5, 101 and 110 freeways.

Driving into downtown:

Coming from the east:

The first exit into downtown is at 7th Street.

The last exit into downtown is at Mateo Street & Santa Fe Avenue

Coming from the west:

Officials suggest changing over to the 110 before downtown

The last exit from the 10 Freeway into downtown will be Alameda Street

LADOT said that additional traffic officials will be placed across surface streets downtown to help direct drivers.

For the most up-to-date closures and detours, commuters can find the city's Emergency Update website at emergency.lacity.gov/updates.

For those planning to use public transportation, officials recommended using Metro and their trip planner tool, which is available at metro.net/riding/trip-planner/.

