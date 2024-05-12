These 4 California colleges among most expensive in US, study shows

We all know California is expensive when it comes to many things - real estate, food and drinks, transportation, and lifestyle - for example.

But what about when it comes to education?

California is apparently home to some of the most expensive colleges and universities in the U.S. based on their tuition and fees for the 2024-25 school year, according to a new analysis.

University of Southern California in Los Angeles ranked #4 most expensive college, with an annual tuition cost of $69,904.

SUGGESTED:

Pepperdine University in Malibu ranked #8, with an annual tuition of $69,130 a year.

Harvey Mudd College in Claremont placed #14, with an annual tuition of $68,262.

The final California college to make the list is Claremont McKenna College, which ranked #15 with $67,980 annual tuition.

Overall, the most expensive college in the U.S. is Kenyon College, a private liberal arts college in Ohio. The tuition here totaled to $71,196 a year.

You can see the full list of 30 most expensive colleges and universities by tapping or clicking here.