Fire shuts down 10 freeway in downtown Los Angeles indefinitely

The 10 Freeway is closed indefinitely in both directions between Alameda St. and Santa Fe Ave. in downtown Los Angeles due to a fire under a bridge that broke out early Saturday morning.

Firefighters worked to contain and extinguish a major emergency fire that started in one downtown pallet yard Saturday, and quickly spread to another, eventually consuming an entire fire engine that became stuck in its path.

Cars and trucks attempt to exit the 10 freeway as a fire blazes nearby.

The fire was first reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 14th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD works to put out fire near 10 freeway.

The first pallet yard was approximately 40,000 square feet and was fully engulfed by flames, including multiple trailers, authorities said.

LAFD works to contain fire near 10 freeway.

The flames spread to a second pallet yard of similar size between Lawrence and Elwood streets, according to officials.

"Firefighters have successfully defended three exposed commercial buildings from fire extension," said an LAFD official.

Cars and trailers caught in the blaze near the 10 freeway.

The first pallet yard was under the 10 Freeway, so the California Highway Patrol issued an alert at 1:19 a.m., shutting down the freeway in both eastbound and westbound directions at Alameda St., diverting eastbound traffic at Alameda St. and westbound at Santa Fe Ave.

A group attempts to salvage encampment belongings from fire.

Caltrans engineers were at the scene to assess damage to the freeway and determine whether it was safe to reopen, officials said. Clean-up was expected to continue through the morning.

Fire blazes near 10 freeway.

The first fire engine on the scene became stuck under the freeway overpass, according to officials. It burned in the blaze.

City News Service contributed to this report.