Missing 3-week-old Palmdale boy presumed dead; deputies searching for remains

A three-week-old Palmdale boy who has been missing for more than a week is presumed dead, after his parents left the state without him. Authorities tell FOX 11 that they are searching for the boy's remains in the Antelope Valley Landfill.

The baby, Baki Dewees, was reported missing on May 3, after leaving a Palmdale home with his parents.

"I can't even cry anymore, said Sophia Paulo, the baby's grandmother. "I've been crying so much, I feel numb."

FOX 11 has confirmed that the baby's father, Yuseff Dewess, and mother have been arrested for unrelated charges in Utah.

Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it's treating Baki Dewees' case as a death investigation. But his remains still have not been found.

The baby's family said his parents left last week without raising suspicion.

"They just left like normal," said Paulo. "It was a normal day. There was nothing out of the blue."

Brad Parke, Paulo's longtime boyfriend, said he was also home when the couple left Palmdale. He said they didn't say anything unusual.

"He didn't say nothing," said Parke. "They were here. They went to the Greyhound [and when he got to the bus station], he didn't have the baby with him. That's facts."

SUGGESTED: 10-month-old New Mexico girl kidnapped after mother, another woman fatally shot

Despite deputies saying they are searching for the young boy's remains, family members are holding out hope that the baby is safe.

"It's very sad," said Parke. "Never been in this situation in my life."

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police.

Deputies are still investigating the case. Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.