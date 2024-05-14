Woman rescued from 'rape dungeon on wheels' in remote part of San Gabriel Mountains, source says

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – In a dramatic rescue in a remote area of the San Gabriel Mountains, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies saved a woman from a sexual assault inside a van described as a "rape dungeon on wheels," sources tell FOX 11.

The incident occurred approximately six miles north of Azusa, near mile marker 21 along Highway 39, according to officials with LASD. Sources said the alleged "serial rapist" had taken his 26-year-old victim to a dark turnout just off the highway.

Deputies arrested the suspect on May 13. The van is now under investigation, and the case has been transferred to the LASD’s Special Victim’s Bureau.