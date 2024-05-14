Person attacked on LA bus in Encino; 3rd Metro stabbing in less than 24 hours

Yet another stabbing was reported on Los Angeles Metro's property – with the latest incident taking place in Encino on Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Balboa Avenue. One person was rushed to the hospital, but officials did not give specifics on the severity of the victim's injuries.

One person is being help in custody, LAPD said. It is unknown if the detainee was the alleged stabbing suspect.

The news of Tuesday's incident marks the third stabbing taking place at a Metro property in less than 24 hours.

On Monday night, two people were stabbed after a robbery attempt aboard a Metro Line 180 bus in Glendale turned into a street fight around 7 p.m. The second stabbing on Monday night took place inside an elevator that takes passengers to the C Line train station in South Los Angeles.

Two boys were arrested in connection to the Glendale stabbing while the stabbing suspect from the South LA incident remains on the run as of Tuesday afternoon. A third suspect, a boy whose age remains unknown, is still on the run in the Glendale incident.

The woman remains hospitalized in the South LA incident and the two people are expected to survive the Glendale stabbing.