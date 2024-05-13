LA County to reopen rent relief program applications for limited time

Los Angeles County next week will reopen applications for its rent relief program for landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs announced Monday.

The application period will open on Monday at 9 a.m. and continue until 4:59 p.m. June 4. Potential applicants were urged to review eligibility requirements, register to receive a link to the application once it opens and access the application directly when it is available by visiting lacountyrentrelief.com.

Several community organizations will also provide free webinars and technical assistance in multiple languages. Support services will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting from the application opening date.

"L.A. County landlords can start applying in exactly 1 WEEK at lacountyrentrelief.com. If you are a tenant, make sure to refer your landlord to apply for the program," County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath posted on X Monday afternoon.

The program, officially known as the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program, was launched Dec. 12, 2023, in an effort to provide financial support to landlords who have been economically impacted by the pandemic. Spearheaded by the Board of Supervisors and administered by The Center by Lendistry, the program provided more than $68 million in financial support to qualified landlords. Eligible landlords were able to apply for up to $30,000 per rental unit, covering past due rent and eligible expenses dating back to April 1, 2022.

The first round was completed in January.

The program is specifically designed to help small, mom-and-pop landlords who own up to four rental units, officials said. The goal is to reduce tenant evictions, maintain the viability of small-scale rental businesses and ensure the availability of affordable housing, officials said.

"Launching the second round of the LA County Rent Relief Program underscores the county's commitment to landlord and tenants, allowing us to help support the availability of stable housing options within our community," DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal said in a statement.

DCBA will continue to use a prioritized review process, focusing on applications that serve vulnerable tenants and properties in areas of highest need, as identified by the county Equity Explorer Tool, officials said. Submitting an application does not guarantee funding.

Applicants from the first round were urged to finalize any incomplete tasks and contact the Rent Relief Customer Call Center at 877-849-0770 for further assistance, which will help expedite processing and aid distribution.

"The success of the first round of the LA County Rent Relief Program has been instrumental in delivering aid to those who need it most. As we initiate this second round, our commitment remains firm to continue supporting our local landlords and safeguarding affordable housing for tenants throughout Los Angeles County," Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, president and CEO of The Center by Lendistry, said in a statement.