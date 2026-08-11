Remembering Jackie: Officials announce next steps for Big Bear bald eagle's remains

The Brief Big Bear's iconic bald eagle, Jackie, passed away overnight on August 9, after three weeks of intensive veterinary care. Wildlife officials announced that following a full necropsy, her remains will be sent to the National Eagle Repository to serve Native American tribal traditions. Pending medical test results aim to clarify the underlying health causes that led to her severe anemia and blood clots.



Following weeks of round-the-clock medical intervention and support from wildlife specialists nationwide, Big Bear's beloved bald eagle Jackie has died.

California wildlife officials have now outlined the final steps for her care, including a specialized post-mortem examination and her ultimate destination at a national repository dedicated to Native American cultural traditions.

What's next:

Following her passing at the Ojai Raptor Center, Jackie's remains have been transferred into the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

Veterinary pathologists at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will perform a comprehensive necropsy.

Once the necropsy is complete, her remains will be transported to the National Eagle Repository in Colorado, a facility operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community mourns death of Jackie, Big Bear's cherished bald eagle

The repository receives, evaluates, stores, and distributes eagle remains, parts, and feathers to enrolled members of federally recognized tribes across the United States for religious, cultural, and ceremonial purposes, while also supporting educational programs for eagle conservation.

The backstory:

Jackie was first rescued on July 18 after being found grounded following a territorial battle with two younger eagles in Big Bear Lake.

Upon admission to the Ojai Raptor Center, initial medical evaluations confirmed she was thin, dehydrated, and suffering from severe anemia, low blood protein, and kidney and lung abnormalities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Big Bear community says goodbye to Jackie, the bald eagle

Veterinary staff provided fluids, oxygen therapy, nutritional support, and continuous monitoring.

On July 22, she received a donor blood transfusion from Spirit, an ambassador bald eagle at the CALM Zoo in Bakersfield. While her packed cell volume temporarily improved, her condition declined again by August 3.

Advanced diagnostic imaging, including a contrast CT scan and bone marrow biopsy, revealed thrombosis (blood clots) in her wing and near one kidney.

Despite around-the-clock intensive care, her blood values fell to critical levels and her prognosis became increasingly poor before she passed away.

What we don't know:

While initial evaluations confirmed severe anemia, blood clots (thrombosis), and organ complications, the primary root cause of Jackie's initial decline remains under investigation.

Results from specialized diagnostic tests, including heavy metal screenings and bone marrow biopsy evaluations, were still pending at the time of her death.

Timeline:

Summer 2012: Jackie hatches in Big Bear Valley, becoming the area's first documented bald eagle chick.

October 2015: Friends of Big Bear Valley installs a live nest camera, drawing millions of global viewers to watch Jackie and her mate, Shadow.

July 18, 2026: Jackie is found grounded after a territorial dispute and admitted to the Ojai Raptor Center in critical condition.

July 22, 2026: Receives a blood transfusion from donor eagle Spirit to stabilize severe anemia.

August 3–5, 2026: Jackie undergoes advanced CT scans and biopsies; imaging reveals blood clots in her wing and kidney.

August 9, 2026: Jackie passes away in the overnight hours during intensive care.

What they're saying:

"California mourns Jackie, the Big Bear bald eagle who reminded us of the beauty and wonder of California’s wildlife, and our shared responsibility to protect the habitats that sustain it," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "We’re grateful to the Ojai Raptor Center and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who partnered with our California Department of Fish and Wildlife to help Jackie in her time of need."

"Millions of people who will never set foot near Big Bear have watched, for years, as this eagle and her mate raised eaglets, lost eggs, survived extreme weather, fought for their nest — and, most recently, as the eagle fought for her own life. Sharing her story inspired deep care in people and a broader understanding of why conservation matters," said CDFW Director Meghan Hertel. "While this eagle's story has ended, the inspiration and the lessons she gave so many people won't be forgotten. Our hope is that they inspire greater efforts to protect the wild places eagles and other species need to live out their lives."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"Throughout Jackie’s time at Ojai Raptor Center, every decision was guided by the available medical evidence, her welfare, and our responsibility to do what was in her best interest," said Chris Eksteen, Executive Director of the Center. "Though our team is heartbroken, it has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her."

"The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is saddened by the passing of the beloved Big Bear Lake bald eagle, whose story captured the attention of people across the country and helped foster a deeper connection with wildlife," said Paul Souza, Regional Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Pacific Southwest Region. "The public’s connection to this eagle is a powerful reminder of why the conservation of bald eagles matters. We are grateful to our dedicated partners at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Ojai Valley Raptor Center for the compassion and expertise they provided throughout the eagle’s care."

In an official public announcement, the Ojai Raptor Center added: "It is with profound sadness that we share that Patient 26-519 passed away in the early hours of this morning, following more than three weeks of intensive medical care. Over the past several days, her condition continued to deteriorate despite intensive treatment and the combined efforts of our veterinary team and consulting specialists. She remained critically ill, receiving oxygen therapy, supportive treatment, and around-the-clock monitoring in our intensive care unit... To everyone who cared about Patient 26-519, thank you. Thank you for your messages, your prayers, your encouragement, and for standing beside our team throughout these past weeks. We are deeply grateful for the way Patient 26-519 brought people together through a shared love of wildlife."

What you can do:

Members of the public can honor Jackie's memory by supporting local licensed wildlife rehabilitation facilities such as the Ojai Raptor Center, participating in habitat conservation initiatives, or learning more about eagle protection efforts through the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.