California police chase suspect leads pursuit across LA, San Bernardino counties

The Brief A driver in a blue car led a police chase across San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. At one point during the chase, a passenger tumbled out of the vehicle as the driver kept going.



A driver is in handcuffs – but not before leading an hour-long police chase across San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as a woman led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on Tuesday, August 11. At one point during the chase, the suspect was clocked by SkyFOX's radar for going more than 100 mph along the 10 Freeway near East San Gabriel Valley.

Around 3 p.m. PT, a passenger tumbled out of the blue car mid-pursuit. The driver kept going and continued on with leading cops on a chase.

The police chase initially started in San Bernardino County before the suspect extended to chase to Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley neighborhoods and then ending up back in Ontario.

The suspect eventually pulled over around 3:45 p.m. before surrendering to police just off the 60 Freeway exit near Ontario.

What we don't know:

The suspect is believed to be wanted over a felony warrant, but officials did not specify which case she might be linked to.

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