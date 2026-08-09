Kim Kardashian’s LA home burglarized, suspect accused of taking car for ‘joyride’: California Post reports

The Brief Kim Kardashian's home near Calabasas was reportedly burglarized, and a man allegedly took one of her vehicles for a "joyride." The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reportedly arrested a male suspect at Kardashian's mansion on allegations tied to burglary and vehicle theft. Kardashian's properties have previously been targeted, and she was also robbed at gunpoint of $10 million in jewelry in Paris in 2016.



Kim Kardashian's home near Calabasas was reportedly broken into, and a man allegedly took one of her vehicles out for a "joyride," according to a report from the California Post.

According to the California Post's report, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a break-in and burglary at a home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9.

LASD reportedly spotted a male suspect inside Kardashian's mansion and arrested him on allegations tied to burglary and vehicle theft, the California Post reports. According to the report, the man is accused of briefly driving one of Kardashian's vehicles around the neighborhood prior to being detained at the mansion, the California Post reports.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the man arrested in the security breach incident.

The backstory:

For Kardashian, this is far from the first time her home or properties have been targeted by criminals. Back when she was married to and lived with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, someone went into their driveway in Bel Air and vandalized three of the then-couple's cars in 2017, TMZ reports. That incident came about a year after Kardashian was held at gunpoint in Paris and was robbed of $10 million in jewelry by a group of criminals. Eight of the 10 suspects were convicted in the 2016 Paris armed robbery and kidnapping incident.

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