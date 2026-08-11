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LA Zoo tickets may see another price increase

By
FOX 11
Los Angeles
Published August 11, 2026 2:32 PM PDT
Published August 11, 2026 2:32 PM PDT
PREVIOUS: LA Zoo welcomes rare endangered zebra foal
PREVIOUS: LA Zoo welcomes rare endangered zebra foal

PREVIOUS: LA Zoo welcomes rare endangered zebra foal

PREVIOUS: The young zebra, born to Lilly, has been intermittently on public view as he gets used to his surroundings, and will eventually be regularly on exhibit beginning next week, weather permitting. Zoo officials said the zebra's birth marks the first one of its kind since 2019. His name was not immediately provided.

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles City Council committee voted Tuesday to approve an increase in admission prices at the LA Zoo.

What we know:

The proposed price hike comes after the City Council voted to increase admission costs by $5 last year. Under the new proposal, ticket prices would go up by an additional $2.

Last year, Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council approved the initial ticket increase to help address the city’s $1 billion budget deficit. Prior to that move, the zoo had gone without a price increase from 2019 to 2025.

(Getty Images)

By the numbers:

If approved by a full council vote, ticket prices would change as follows:

  • Adults (ages 13–61): $29
  • Children (ages 2–12): $24

Group rates would also shift to $26 for adults and $23 for children.

What's next:

The ordinance will move to another vote before the Budget and Finance Committee before heading to the full City Council for final consideration.

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report. 

Los AngelesLifestyle