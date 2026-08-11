LA Zoo tickets may see another price increase

A Los Angeles City Council committee voted Tuesday to approve an increase in admission prices at the LA Zoo.

What we know:

The proposed price hike comes after the City Council voted to increase admission costs by $5 last year. Under the new proposal, ticket prices would go up by an additional $2.

Last year, Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council approved the initial ticket increase to help address the city’s $1 billion budget deficit. Prior to that move, the zoo had gone without a price increase from 2019 to 2025.

(Getty Images)

By the numbers:

If approved by a full council vote, ticket prices would change as follows:

Adults (ages 13–61): $29

Children (ages 2–12): $24

Group rates would also shift to $26 for adults and $23 for children.

What's next:

The ordinance will move to another vote before the Budget and Finance Committee before heading to the full City Council for final consideration.