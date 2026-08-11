LA Zoo tickets may see another price increase
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles City Council committee voted Tuesday to approve an increase in admission prices at the LA Zoo.
What we know:
The proposed price hike comes after the City Council voted to increase admission costs by $5 last year. Under the new proposal, ticket prices would go up by an additional $2.
Last year, Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council approved the initial ticket increase to help address the city’s $1 billion budget deficit. Prior to that move, the zoo had gone without a price increase from 2019 to 2025.
(Getty Images)
By the numbers:
If approved by a full council vote, ticket prices would change as follows:
- Adults (ages 13–61): $29
- Children (ages 2–12): $24
Group rates would also shift to $26 for adults and $23 for children.
What's next:
The ordinance will move to another vote before the Budget and Finance Committee before heading to the full City Council for final consideration.
The Source: City News Service contributed to this report.