Big Bear eagle Jackie moves out of ICU as Sandy and Luna appear to depart nest

The Brief Big Bear bald eagle Jackie was transferred from intensive care to a regular hospital unit, but she is still sick and requires continuous treatment. Live camera observers and experts report that eaglets Sandy and Luna appear to have left the nest area to begin their own journey. While Jackie undergoes around-the-clock veterinary care at the Ojai Raptor Center, followers continue monitoring the Big Bear territory as the nesting season transitions.



Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle Jackie has reached an encouraging milestone in her recovery, moving out of intensive care at the Ojai Raptor Center.

At the same time, Friends of Big Bear Valley say young eagles Sandy and Luna appear to have officially left the nest area to begin their own independent journey.

What we know:

Jackie has officially been moved from the intensive care unit, where she previously required oxygen therapy, into a regular hospital care unit at the Ojai Raptor Center, wildlife experts said in an update shared on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Despite this encouraging step forward, veterinary staff emphasize that she still remains very sick and continues to require intensive treatment and around-the-clock monitoring.

Meanwhile, in Big Bear Valley, it appears eaglets Sandy and Luna have left the nest area to begin their own journey.

According to wildlife experts, their departure aligns completely with normal timing for the Big Bear nest, where previous eaglets have generally dispersed about four weeks after fledging.

As for Shadow, Jackie's mate continues to defend the territory and has shown no interest in bonding with a young sub-adult eagle who has been spotted frequenting the nest territory, experts said. This visitor is believed to be one of two young birds involved in the physical altercation on July 18 that left Jackie grounded, severely anemic, and unable to fly.

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What we don't know:

While moving Jackie out of intensive care marks a positive milestone in her treatment, medical staff stress that she is not yet out of danger, and her full long-term recovery outlook remains uncertain.

What they're saying:

"We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support, encouragement, and kindness shown to our team throughout her care. Your messages on social media truly mean a great deal to all of us," the care team at the Ojai Raptor Center shared.

What's next:

Jackie will remain in dedicated care at the Ojai Raptor Center as she works toward recovery.

What you can do:

The public and media are kindly asked to refrain from calling, texting, emailing, or visiting the Ojai Raptor Center, so the team can remain focused on patient care.

Those wishing to stay informed on Jackie's status can follow the Ojai Raptor Center and/or Friends of Big Bear Valley on social media for the latest updates.

To support Jackie's treatment and recovery, you can donate to the Bald Eagle Rehabilitation campaign on the Ojai Raptor Center's website.