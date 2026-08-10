Big Bear bald eagle Jackie dies after weeks of intensive medical care

The Brief Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle Jackie has died after more than three weeks of intensive medical care. Jackie was found injured after a territorial battle with two young eagles, with medical evaluations revealing severe anemia and kidney inflammation. The Ojai Raptor Center said Jackie’s condition continued to deteriorate despite intensive treatment and that her remains were transferred to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.



Big Bear's beloved bald eagle, Jackie, has died.

What we know:

The Ojai Raptor Center made the announcement on Monday, August 10 after the bald eagle spent multiple weeks getting medical care.

The backstory:

Jackie started receiving intense medical care after she was found hurt and limited in her ability to fly in July 2026 after a "territorial battle" with two young eagles that moved into her area. As she was receiving intense care, early medical evaluations confirmed severe anemia and kidney inflammation.

The day before Jackie's death was announced, the Ojai Raptor Center had shared grave updates as the bald eagle remained critically ill, in unstable condition, and her packed cell volume was at 9%, which was considered a slight improvement over the 6% that was reported earlier in the weekend.

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What they're saying:

Below is a statement issued by the Ojai Raptor Center in the wake of Jackie's death:

"It is with profound sadness that we share that Patient 26-519 passed away in the early hours of this morning, following more than three weeks of intensive medical care.

Over the past several days, her condition continued to deteriorate despite intensive treatment and the combined efforts of our veterinary team and consulting specialists. She remained critically ill, receiving oxygen therapy, supportive treatment, and around-the-clock monitoring in our intensive care unit.

Throughout her time at Ojai Raptor Center, every decision was guided by the available medical evidence, her welfare, and our responsibility to do what was in her best interest.

Her remains have been transferred into the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

We know this news will be deeply felt by the many thousands of people around the world who have followed her journey, hoped alongside us, prayed for her, and supported the people caring for her.

Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her.

We ask for patience and kindness as our staff process this loss. We are working closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and will provide a more comprehensive statement including additional information on her treatments and test results.

To protect our staff and community during this difficult time, comments on this post have been turned off.

To everyone who cared about Patient 26-519, thank you. Thank you for your messages, your prayers, your encouragement, and for standing beside our team throughout these past weeks. We are deeply grateful for the way Patient 26-519 brought people together through a shared love of wildlife."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.