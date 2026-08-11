Simi Valley man sentenced to 51 years to life for 2024 murder of girlfriend

The Brief Ramon Joseph Rivas was sentenced to 51 years to life in state prison for the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, Jessica Marie Tinoco. The attack occurred on September 27, 2024, during a domestic dispute inside their home and was witnessed by Tinoco's five children. Rivas pleaded guilty on May 20, 2026, to second-degree murder and admitted to all special allegations, including the use of a deadly weapon and strike priors.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Simi Valley man has been sentenced in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend in 2024.

What we know:

Ramon Joseph Rivas, 36, was sentenced to 51 years to life in state prison following his guilty plea for the violent 2024 murder of Jessica Tinoco, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

On Sept. 27, 2024, police officers responded to a 911 call made by one of Tinoco's daughters reporting her mother was being attacked.

Rivas was immediately detained by authorities as he walked out of the home shitless with blood on his upper torso.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Responding officers found Tinoco suffering from multiple stab wounds to her face, chest, stomach, and arms. She was taken to the hospital where she died from four fatal stab wounds, according to authorities.

A bent, bloody steak knife was found on the living room floor amid widespread evidence of a struggle.

Investigating officers and witness reports confirmed that Rivas grabbed the knife from the kitchen during a domestic dispute and attacked Tinoco in front of her five children, who fled the home.

Rivas, who was on post-release community supervision at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty on May 20, 2026, to second-degree murder.

He admitted to all special allegations and aggravating factors, including use of a deadly weapon, high degree of violence, victim vulnerability, and strike priors.

What they're saying:

Senior Deputy District Attorney John Barrick, who prosecuted the case, reflected on the conviction and the lasting trauma inflicted on the family.

"The defendant’s willingness to take responsibility for his horrendous crime doesn’t excuse what he did to the victim and her family," Mr. Barrick said.

In an earlier statement following Rivas's guilty plea, Barrick noted: "This murder was a tragedy, but what made it so uncomprehensible was the fact that the defendant murdered Jessica in front of her children. There is no amount of time the defendant could serve in prison that could ever balance the scales of justice against the horrors the children witnessed and the complete disregard for their wellbeing the defendant demonstrated on September 27, 2024. Yet, I am hopeful today’s guilty plea will begin the healing process that the children and Jessica’s family deserve."