Big Bear bald eagle Jackie's road to recovery: A step-by-step timeline from rescue to ICU setback

The Brief Big Bear's beloved bald eagle Jackie suffered a medical setback when her packed cell volume (PCV) dropped below 13%, indicating her anemia has worsened. Veterinary specialists at the Ojai Raptor Center have requested expedited laboratory testing and expanded advanced diagnostics to determine the root cause of her condition. Caregivers are keeping her condition stabilized while maintaining her physical structure – including fitting her with a custom tail protector – while her home nest remains monitored by webcam watchers.



Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle Jackie remains under constant veterinary care after a severe health setback interrupted her recovery.

Wildlife experts are working quickly to find the cause of that setback while keeping her overall well-being and eventual return to the wild in mind.

What we know:

According to the latest update from the Ojai Raptor Center, Jackie’s bloodwork revealed that her packed cell volume (PCV)—the metric used to measure the percentage of red blood cells in her system—dropped to 13%, down from a previous reading of 17%. A normal reading for a healthy adult bald eagle falls between 35% and 50%.

Her veterinary team immediately initiated expedited laboratory testing and expanded diagnostic evaluations to pinpoint what is causing the drop.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Big Bear bald eagle Jackie faces setback in recovery at Ojai Raptor Center

Dig deeper:

Jackie’s recent bloodwork highlights a critical clinical scenario in avian medicine.

In birds, red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and have a shorter lifespan than mammalian RBCs, meaning a bird's circulatory system relies heavily on a steady, functional production of new cells.

In a healthy adult bald eagle, normal PCV levels range between 35% and 50%.

After receiving a blood transfusion from a donor eagle (Spirit from CALM Zoo), Jackie's PCV temporarily stabilized near 16–17%.

But according to the most recent tests, the drop to 13% indicates severe, life-threatening anemia.

In avian clinical medicine, a PCV falling below 15% to 20% is considered critical, as the bird's organs become severely oxygen-deprived.

In avian pathology, severe anemia generally stems from three primary mechanisms: regressive/nonregressive anemia; hemolysis; or internal hemorrhage.

What we don't know:

Veterinarians have not yet identified the definitive root cause of Jackie's severe anemia and kidney inflammation.

While initial testing at the Ojai Raptor Center has successfully ruled out lead poisoning, metal ingestion, cancer, rodenticides, and trauma-induced internal bleeding, veterinarians are conducting expedited diagnostic panels to find the underlying cause—investigating possibilities like blood-borne parasites or underlying toxin exposure to explain why her red blood cells continue to drop.

Timeline:

Territorial fight and rescue

Mid-July

Jackie suffers severe trauma and exhaustion during a territorial fight near Big Bear Lake. Rescuers find her grounded and transfer her to the Ojai Raptor Center ICU.

Blood transfusion and nest visitors

Late July

Jackie receives a life-saving blood transfusion from a donor eagle named Spirit. Meanwhile, live webcams capture her mate, Shadow, holding down their Big Bear nest as a mystery juvenile eagle visits.

Tail accessory fitted

Late July

Veterinarians fit Jackie with a custom protective tail wrap to keep her feathers clean and intact during intensive bed rest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Big Bear bald eagle Jackie fitted with specialized 'tail accessory' as recovery continues

Two-week update

August 1

The Ojai Raptor Center reports steady progress, noting that Jackie remains bright, alert, and responsive during daily health checks.

Anemia setback

August 3

New bloodwork reveals her PCV dropped below 13%. Veterinary teams launch expedited testing to guide the next phase of her treatment.

What they're saying:

"Today's bloodwork brought some difficult news," the Ojai Raptor Center shared in a written statement regarding her August 3 test results. "Her packed cell volume (PCV) has dropped to 13%, which means her anemia has worsened since our last update. Our veterinary team is responding quickly. Additional advanced diagnostic testing is now underway, and expedited laboratory testing has been requested as we continue working to better understand her condition and guide the next steps in her treatment."

The center added: "At this stage, we do not have further answers to share, but we promise to keep you informed as soon as we have meaningful new information. We know how deeply so many of you care about this eagle, and we are grateful for your continued encouragement and support."

What's next:

Jackie remains in intensive care at the Ojai Raptor Center while her blood samples undergo expedited diagnostic panels.

Medical staff will adjust her treatments, fluids, and medications accordingly as the new laboratory findings return.

What you can do:

Those wishing to stay informed on Jackie's status can follow the Ojai Raptor Center and/or Friends of Big Bear Valley on social media for the latest updates.

To support Jackie's treatment and recovery, you can donate to the Bald Eagle Rehabilitation campaign on the Ojai Raptor Center's website.