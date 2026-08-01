Big Bear bald eagle Jackie marks 2 weeks since rescue at Ojai Raptor Center: Here's the latest update

The Brief Jackie has completed two weeks of intensive care at the Ojai Raptor Center after being found grounded near Big Bear Lake. Bloodwork shows slight improvement with a 17% packed cell volume, and teams have successfully ruled out lead, zinc, rodenticide, and renal causes. The eagle remains critically ill with anemia and elevated white blood cells, requiring specialized heavy metal testing and an upcoming CT scan.



The Ojai Raptor Center has released a major medical update marking 14 days since Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle Jackie was admitted to their facility after being found grounded and critically ill.

While veterinary specialists have successfully ruled out several common toxins and diseases, veterinary staff caution Jackie remains very sick with severe anemia and complex, unresolved health challenges.

What we know:

According to the latest update shared on social media, Jackie has been undergoing an extensive diagnostic workup over the past two weeks, including repeated physical exams, advanced imaging, toxicology screening, a blood transfusion, and consultations with wildlife experts nationwide.

Her latest bloodwork shows that her packed cell volume (PCV)—the percentage of red blood cells in her bloodstream—has improved to 17%, Chris Eksteen, executive director of the Ojai Raptor Center, said. While this is an encouraging step forward, it remains well below the ideal target of 30%, he added.

Her tests also show leukocytosis, an elevated white blood cell count indicating that her body is actively responding to stress, inflammation, or an underlying infection.

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Eksteen said care teams have officially ruled out the following potential causes for her illness: lead toxicosis; zinc toxicosis; aspergillosis; rodenticide toxicosis; and renal disease.

While Jackie's encounter with the juvenile eagle likely left her grounded, it likely did not cause her illness. Evidence suggests she was already unwell prior to being found, Eksteen added.

What we don't know:

Despite significant diagnostic progress, veterinary teams still do not know the underlying cause of her severe illness.

Her exact timeline for recovery remains unknown, though experts caution it will take weeks, if not months.

The backstory:

Prior to this latest update, Jackie had transitioned out of the intensive care unit into a regular hospital enclosure. To protect her essential flight feathers during low-perch hospital stay, staff fitted her with a lightweight rigid plastic "tail guard."

Veterinary staff caution that while she is bright, alert, and no longer in the ICU, she remains very sick and requires intensive treatment and around-the-clock monitoring.

Back in Big Bear Valley, fledglings Sandy and Luna have officially left the nest area to begin independent life. Jackie's mate, Shadow, has continued defending their home territory against visiting sub-adult eagles.

What they're saying:

"The honest answer is, while we know much more today than what we did a week ago, there are still many unanswered questions in this very complex case," Eksteen said.

What's next:

Veterinary staff state Jackie's ongoing treatment plan includes:

Frequent monitoring of blood and white cell levels.

Highly specialized testing for less common heavy metal toxicosis (results will take several weeks).

Continued radiographic monitoring of her lungs.

An additional CT scan once her PCV levels rise slightly higher.

What you can do:

Those wishing to stay informed on Jackie's status can follow the Ojai Raptor Center and/or Friends of Big Bear Valley on social media for the latest updates.

To support Jackie's treatment and recovery, you can donate to the Bald Eagle Rehabilitation campaign on the Ojai Raptor Center's website.