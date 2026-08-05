Big Bear bald eagle fledglings Sandy and Luna depart valley as Shadow begins summer vacation

The Brief Sandy and Luna were last seen on camera July 23, officially departing the valley on schedule about four weeks after fledging, while Shadow remains in the area on summer vacation. Jackie recently experienced a severe medical setback at the Ojai Raptor Center after her packed cell volume dropped below 13%, indicating her anemia has regressed following a life-saving blood transfusion. Caretakers are conducting advanced diagnostics to determine the root cause of her illness, while asking the public to refrain from calling, visiting, or signing petitions demanding updates.



Jackie's ongoing recovery and a major seasonal transition mark the latest chapter for Big Bear's famous bald eagle family.

While fledglings Sandy and Luna have successfully embarked on their journey away from the valley, Jackie continues to fight a severe illness under specialized veterinary care.

What we know:

According to the latest update from the Friends of Big Bear Valley, Sandy and Luna were last recorded on camera July 23 and appear to have departed the area.

Wildlife experts noted this timing aligns completely with normal patterns for the Big Bear nest, where eaglets typically disperse about four weeks after fledging. Meanwhile, Shadow remains nearby on his "summer vacation," occasionally appearing along Big Bear Lake's shoreline.

Back at the Ojai Raptor Center, officials provided a grim update regarding Jackie.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The center announced her packed cell volume dropped below 13%, showing her severe anemia has regressed.

Jackie was originally admitted after being found grounded and weak near Big Bear's Dana Point Park on July 18 following a territorial battle with two young eagles.

Emergency care included a life-saving blood transfusion from Spirit, a resident bald eagle at Bakersfield's CALM Zoo.

While initial scans ruled out lead poisoning, cancer, and ingested fishing gear, testing confirmed severe anemia and kidney inflammation.

What they're saying:

Regarding Jackie's sudden regression, the Ojai Raptor Center shared, "Our veterinary team is responding quickly. Additional advanced diagnostic testing is now underway, and expedited laboratory testing has been requested as we continue working to better understand her conditio and guide the next steps in her treatment."

Addressing public anxiety and unauthorized petitions, the FOBBV stated, "None of us are entitled to any information. This petition does nothing for Jackie, [it] hinders her care team and only heightens people's anxiety over the situation."

The center urged the public to stop harassing staff, adding, "Their goal is to get Jackie healthy and release her back to her territory, please let them do their job."

What's next:

Veterinary specialists are waiting on expedited laboratory results to pinpoint the underlying cause of Jackie's anemia and kidney inflammation while delivering supportive care.

What you can do:

Supporters are urged to send positive thoughts and allow the medical staff to work without phone calls, visits, or demands for updates.

Community members can share memories and get the latest verified information by requesting to join the interactive Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/fobbv after answering both entry questions.

To support Jackie's treatment and recovery, you can donate to the Bald Eagle Rehabilitation campaign on the Ojai Raptor Center's website.