Beloved Big Bear bald eagle Jackie undergoes advanced testing for mystery illness

The Brief Big Bear's beloved bald eagle Jackie underwent advanced diagnostics, including a contrast CT scan and bone marrow biopsy, to investigate a mystery illness causing severe anemia. The Ojai Raptor Center reports Jackie is recovering well from anesthesia while receiving extra oxygen and supportive care as veterinary experts wait for critical lab results. Wildlife caretakers maintain that their ultimate goal is to restore Jackie's health and release her back into her native Big Bear territory alongside her mate, Shadow.



Big Bear's famous bald eagle Jackie is recovering from a series of advanced diagnostic procedures as wildlife veterinarians work around the clock to determine the cause of her severe, recurring anemia.

Caretakers at the Ojai Raptor Center remain focused on stabilizing the beloved bird with the ultimate goal of releasing her back into the wild.

What we know:

After suffering a health setback where her packed cell volume dropped below 13%, Jackie was placed under anesthesia to undergo a contrast CT scan—using specialized dye to view blood vessels and tissues—and a bone marrow biopsy.

The Ojai Raptor Center confirmed in a social media update that Jackie tolerated the procedures well, is recovering smoothly from the anesthesia, and is currently receiving supplemental oxygen.

Jackie was initially rescued near Big Bear's Dana Point Park on July 18 after a territorial dispute, with subsequent medical evaluations ruling out lead poisoning, cancer, and fishing gear ingestion, while confirming kidney inflammation and severe anemia.

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What we don't know:

Veterinary specialists have not yet pinpointed the underlying trigger causing Jackie's severe anemia and kidney inflammation.

Results from the expedited bone marrow biopsy and advanced lab testing are still pending, leaving the primary diagnosis undetermined for now.

What they're saying:

"Our veterinary team is responding quickly. Additional advanced diagnostic testing is now underway, and expedited laboratory testing has been requested as we continue working to better understand her condition and guide the next steps in her treatment," shared the Ojai Raptor Center.

Addressing public anxiety, Friends of Big Bear Valley emphasized that unauthorized petitions and frequent inquiries distract medical personnel, stating, "None of us are entitled to any information. This petition does nothing for Jackie, [it] hinders her care team and only heightens people's anxiety over the situation... Their goal is to get Jackie healthy and release her back to her territory, please let them do their job."

What's next:

The medical team awaits critical laboratory results from the bone marrow samples and CT scans to formulate a targeted treatment plan. In the meantime, Jackie remains under intensive supportive care at the Ojai Raptor Center while her mate, Shadow, stays in the Big Bear area.

What you can do:

Supporters are urged to send positive thoughts and allow the medical staff to work without phone calls, visits, or demands for updates.

Community members can share memories and get the latest verified information by requesting to join the interactive Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/fobbv after answering both entry questions.

To support Jackie's treatment and recovery, you can donate to the Bald Eagle Rehabilitation campaign on the Ojai Raptor Center's website.