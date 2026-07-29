Will Shadow move on? Expert weighs in on Big Bear eagle territory drama
LOS ANGELES - With Big Bear’s beloved bald eagle Jackie receiving treatment in intensive care, loyal nest-cam viewers are closely watching her mate, Shadow, and questioning whether he might move on with another bird.
Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) media manager Jenny Voisard discusses the next steps in Jackie's recovery – and addresses the Shadow rumors.
What we know:
A young sub-adult eagle—thought to be a female due to its aggressive behavior—has been spotted frequenting the nest territory in recent days.
This visitor is believed to be one of the two young birds involved in the physical altercation that left Jackie grounded, severely anemic, and unable to fly on July 18.
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Despite the visitor's persistent presence near the nest, Voisard said Shadow has shown no interest in bonding with the bird. Instead, he has actively defended the territory by knocking the young eagle off the nest and issuing stern warning calls.
What we don't know:
Observers cannot confirm the exact sex or age of the visiting sub-adult eagle, though experts estimate it is under four years old and likely lacking the maturity required to hold a territory or nest.
It's also unclear how long the young eagle will stay in the area before taking off.
What they're saying:
Wildlife experts say fans shouldn't worry about Shadow replacing Jackie anytime soon.
"Shadow hasn't shown any friendliness towards it," said Voisard. "He's knocked it off the nest and issued warning calls. So he likely views the eagle as an intruder."
Voisard emphasized that a romance is biologically off the table for now.
"The eagle is probably not old enough to even mate or take over a territory yet," Voisard explained. "So we don't see Shadow moving on. His hormones won't change over until December, January. So there's definitely a lot of time."
She added that as breeding season ends and territory defenses naturally relax, Shadow may eventually tolerate the presence of other eagles perched nearby without forming a bond.
"He won't feel like he needs to defend the habitat as much. And so he may be tolerant and will perch with other eagles too."
What's next:
Shadow will continue patrolling and defending the Big Bear Valley nest territory while Jackie works toward full physical recovery at the Ojai Raptor Center.
Fans can continue watching the live nest stream on YouTube to observe Shadow's behaviors as seasonal transition periods approach in late fall and winter.
The Source: This report is based on an interview with Jenny Voisard, media manager for Friends of Big Bear Valley, who provided insights on eagle behavior and hormonal cycles. Additional information was sourced from live-stream behavioral observations from the Friends of Big Bear Valley nest cameras, and official updates from the Ojai Raptor Center tracking Jackie's recovery process.