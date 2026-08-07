Big Bear bald eagle Jackie critical as blood values drop below 10%

The Brief Big Bear's famous bald eagle Jackie remains in critical condition in intensive care as her red blood cell count dropped below 10%. Advanced tests—including a contrast CT scan and bone marrow biopsy—provided key findings, but specialists are still awaiting pending specialized lab results to determine the cause. Veterinary teams continue round-the-clock oxygen therapy, monitoring, and consultations with national experts, while asking the public to refrain from distracting staff.



Big Bear's beloved bald eagle, Jackie, remains in critical condition at the Ojai Raptor Center as veterinary teams fight to stabilize her severe, recurring anemia.

Caretakers and specialized consultants continue round-the-clock intensive care while awaiting conclusive diagnostic results to guide her treatment plan.

What we know:

In the latest update from the Ojai Raptor Center, Jackie remains in critical condition in intensive care, receiving oxygen therapy, supportive treatment, and 24/7 monitoring.

Her red blood cell count suffered another decline, with her packed cell volume (PCV) dropping below 10%.

Veterinary teams recently completed a contrast CT scan—using specialized dye to view blood vessels and tissue—and a bone marrow biopsy, which provided important new information while additional specialized testing remains pending.

This follows Jackie’s initial rescue grounded near Big Bear's Dana Point Park on July 18 after a territorial dispute.

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Early medical evaluations confirmed severe anemia and kidney inflammation, while successfully ruling out common causes including lead poisoning, cancer, rodenticide, and fishing gear ingestion.

Jackie was placed under anesthesia for the advanced diagnostic procedures after an earlier health setback where her PCV had fallen below 13%.

What we don't know:

Veterinary specialists have not yet pinpointed the precise underlying trigger causing Jackie's persistent anemia and kidney inflammation.

Specialized testing and full analysis of the bone marrow biopsy remain pending, leaving the primary diagnosis undetermined.

It's unknown how soon her blood levels will stabilize or when a target treatment plan can be fully established.

What they're saying:

"We wish we had better news to share today," the Ojai Raptor Center stated in social media update Friday. "Patient 26-519 remains in intensive care, receiving oxygen therapy, supportive treatment, and around-the-clock monitoring... Every decision we make is guided first and foremost by her medical condition, her welfare, and what is truly in her best interest."

What's next:

The veterinary staff, along with the scientific advisory council and consulting specialists nationwide, will evaluate the pending laboratory findings as soon as results arrive.

The primary medical objective remains stabilizing Jackie’s red blood cell count to prepare her for eventual rehabilitation and release back to her territory alongside her mate, Shadow.

What you can do:

Supporters are urged to send positive thoughts and allow the medical staff to work without phone calls, visits, or demands for updates.

Community members can share memories and get the latest verified information by requesting to join the interactive Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/fobbv after answering both entry questions.

To support Jackie's treatment and recovery, you can donate to the Bald Eagle Rehabilitation campaign on the Ojai Raptor Center's website.