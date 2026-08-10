Big Bear community says goodbye to Jackie, the bald eagle

The Brief Jackie, the 14-year-old bald eagle known from the Big Bear Lake live nest camera, died Monday after three weeks in intensive care. Jackie hatched above Big Bear Lake in 2012 and later raised chicks with her mate, Shadow. Jackie is survived by Shadow and her last two chicks, Luna and Sandy, who hatched in March.



Jackie, the bald eagle whose life above Big Bear Lake played out in front of millions on a live nest camera, died early Monday after three weeks in intensive care. She was 14.

Jackie hatched above the lake in 2012. She is believed to be the first bald eagle ever born in the area. She almost went by a different name.

"They named her Jack and I came back and said, no, that's not Jack. That's Jackie. She's too big to be a Jack because the males are smaller than the females," John Saunders, owner of Captain John's Marina, said.

Jackie took over her parents' old nest. In 2018, a stubborn newcomer named Shadow refused to leave. He never did. Together they raised chicks, and Jackie sat on her eggs through snowstorms, teaching a few generations along the way.

"I have been following the eagle cam and my grandkids do in Texas and stuff in their elementary school science projects," Rick Cortenbach, a Big Bear resident, said.

Her final chapter began three weeks ago with a fight against two younger eagles. Weakened, she could not fly. She was already sick with the illness that veterinarians could not beat.

"I don't tear up very often, but I did this morning. You know, she's like an old friend," Saunders said.

Jackie became the face of a national comeback. Bald eagles nearly disappeared from the United States. Now there are more than 300,000.

"Jackie was an amazing bald eagle. She was in charge of the nest. She was in charge of Shadow. Shadow did everything he could to be by her side and be her mate, and she taught us about nature. She taught us about family. She told us about ourselves, and she is deeply missed and loved," Jenny Voisard, media manager at Friends of Big Bear Valley, said.

Besides Shadow, Jackie is survived by Luna and Sandy, her last two chicks, who hatched in March. Memorial plans have not been announced.