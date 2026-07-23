Territorial battle leaves Big Bear bald eagle Jackie fighting for life, new video shows

The Brief Beloved Big Bear bald eagle Jackie is receiving expert care at Ojai Raptor Center for severe anemia and kidney inflammation following a territorial battle with two subadult eagles. Her mate, Shadow, is single-handedly protecting their Big Bear Lake nest and successfully raising their two eaglets, Sandy and Luna, who are thriving and exploring nearby. Specialized veterinarians are conducting extensive lab work to uncover the root cause of Jackie's illness, while Shadow continues to fend off intruding eagles from the area.



Beloved Big Bear Lake bald eagle Jackie is receiving specialized critical care after a fierce territorial fight left her grounded and seriously ill.

What we know:

New video shared with FOX 11 reveals that Jackie was involved in a territorial clash with two subadult bald eagles near Big Bear Lake.

Although she successfully drove off the intruders, she was left too weak to fly and was found grounded near the shoreline of Dana Point Park.

A coordinated emergency response quickly got Jackie the help she needed. After Big Bear firefighters monitored the weakened eagle on Friday night, Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation staff safely captured her in about five minutes.

She was then initially evaluated at San Dimas Raptor Rescue before being transferred early Saturday morning to the Ojai Raptor Center, a facility specifically licensed for long-term bald eagle rehabilitation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Big Bear's beloved bald eagle Jackie in 'critical condition' at rehab center

Initial health evaluations at Ojai showed that Jackie is suffering from anemia and inflammation affecting her kidney, according to the wildlife center.

Meanwhile, back at Big Bear Valley, her mate Shadow has taken full responsibility for feeding and protecting their two eaglets, Sandy and Luna.

In the latest update from Friends of Big Bear Valley, the young eaglets are "doing fantastic, exploring farther out around their habitat and returning to the nest daily."

What we don't know:

The exact underlying cause of Jackie's severe anemia and kidney inflammation remains undetermined while diagnostic testing continues.

Wildlife officials have not stated how long her medical care will take, and her overall prognosis remains uncertain.

What they're saying:

Ojai Raptor Center emphasized the severity of the situation in a social media update.

"We are still working to determine the underlying cause and additional blood work and diagnostic test results are pending. Her condition remains critical and this is still a very serious case."

Meanwhile, FOBBV reassured concerned supporters about the level of care she is receiving.

"Ojai Raptor Center reached out to us today with no update available. I know that is difficult to hear, but they did say Jackie has a team of specialists working on her case. She has the best of the best and that is all we can hope for now. They say once they have any additional information, they will contact us. They also mentioned they are aware of how important Jackie is to not only the FOBBV team, but her entire eagle family."

An eagle expert consulted by FOBBV also weighed in on Shadow's commitment to Jackie during her absence.

"Due to the incredible bond Jackie and Shadow have, it would be unlikely for him to move on now. That he won’t likely be looking for a mate until his hormones kick in. We believe that is around the end of December or early January. We noticed that Jackie’s hormones seem to kick in earlier and she becomes frisky… and Shadow generally has a case of the December grumpies until his kick in. But again, Shadow will do what Shadow wants to, and we have no say so in the matter."

What's next:

Veterinarians and specialists at the Ojai Raptor Center will maintain close observation of Jackie and adjust her treatment plan as pending diagnostic test results come in.

What you can do:

Fans and wildlife enthusiasts following the Big Bear eagle family can continue to monitor live updates through the Friends of Big Bear Valley official channels and webcams.