Big Bear bald eagle Jackie rebounds in care as mystery young eagle appears at nest

The Brief Big Bear Lake Bald Eagle Jackie remains in stable but critical condition at Ojai Raptor Center while recovering from a recent illness and setback. A 3 ½-year-old sub-adult eagle visited the nest area and likely battled Jackie, drawing defensive responses from Shadow before activity settled. Caretakers report Jackie's blood values doubled to 16% PCV, while local eaglets Sandy and Luna may have naturally begun their dispersal.



Big Bear's beloved bald eagle Jackie is showing encouraging signs of recovery in intensive care despite remaining in critical condition, according to the latest update from the Ojai Raptor Center.

As veterinary staff work to find a diagnosis, a 3 ½-year-old young eagle has been spotted frequenting her nest territory.

What we know:

Jackie is receiving round-the-clock supportive care and prophylactic treatments in intensive care, the raptor center shared in a social media update on Monday.

After a blood transfusion and a brief setback on Saturday, Jackie's packed cell volume (PCV) rebounded from 8% to 16% on July 27, and she is now eating on her own with increased alertness.

Meanwhile, a 3 ½-year-old sub-adult eagle—who likely battled with Jackie—has been present in the habitat for several days, according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Expert Dr. Peter Sharpe noted that eagles typically reach full maturity at 5 years old, making it early for this sub-adult to seek a mate or territory.

Shadow displayed defensive behavior toward the visitor while young eaglets Sandy and Luna were nearby, though non-nesting adult eagles often tolerate younger birds outside of breeding season, experts said.

What we don't know:

Veterinarians do not have a definitive diagnosis for Jackie's illness despite extensive diagnostic testing and consultations.

It is also unconfirmed whether eaglets Sandy and Luna have officially left the nest; they were last spotted on camera on July 23, though vocalizations continue in the surrounding habitat.

Dr. Sharpe noted that "if Sandy and Luna have indeed left on their life's journey, their timing is completely normal. At the Big Bear nest, previous eaglets have generally dispersed at around four weeks after fledging."

The backstory:

Jackie was admitted to the Ojai Raptor Center after being found grounded, weak, and unable to fly near Big Bear's Dana Point Park on July 18.

According to observers and wildlife organizations, she had reportedly engaged in a territorial battle with two young eagles that had moved into the area.

The Los Angeles County San Dimas Raptor Rescue team retrieved her from the shoreline and transferred her to Ojai for urgent emergency treatment and intensive evaluation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Diagnostic testing revealed severe anemia and kidney inflammation, leading to a life-saving blood transfusion from Spirit, a resident bald eagle at Bakersfield’s CALM Zoo.

While initial scans ruled out lead poisoning, cancer, and ingested fishing gear, veterinary specialists continue working to pinpoint the root cause of her condition.

What's next:

Veterinary teams will maintain daily blood work monitoring for Jackie and refine treatments as diagnostic results arrive.

Wildlife observers will continue monitoring nest cameras to determine if Sandy and Luna remain in the territory or have moved out of the habitat.

What you can do:

Supporters are urged to refrain from calling, texting, emailing, or visiting the care facility.

Followers can support the effort by tracking official social media updates from the Friends of Big Bear Valley and the Ojai Raptor Center.