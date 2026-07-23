Big Bear bald eagle Jackie shows signs of improvement, still facing critical recovery

The Brief Jackie is alert, perching, and eating well under intensive care after a territorial fight, bolstered by a life-saving blood transfusion from a resident eagle at Bakersfield's CALM Zoo. Advanced CT scans at VMSG Ventura ruled out foreign metal objects like fishing gear or cancer, and lead poisoning has been ruled out as her kidney inflammation improves. While a specialist team and Veterinary Advisory Council manage Jackie's care, her mate Shadow continues successfully feeding and protecting their two eaglets, Sandy and Luna.



Big Bear’s famous bald eagle Jackie is showing promising signs of alertness and improved energy following a fierce territorial fight that left her grounded and seriously ill, according to the latest health update from officials.

However, veterinary specialists warn her recovery remains critical as a dedicated team works to treat severe anemia and determine its root cause.

What we know:

Jackie continues to receive intensive, around-the-clock care in the urgent care unit at Ojai Raptor Center, a facility licensed for long-term bald eagle rehabilitation.

She is perching, eating well, and remaining bright, strong, and feisty with center staff, though her ongoing medications may affect her appetite, officials said.

A major milestone in her treatment was a successful, life-saving blood transfusion made possible by Spirit, a resident bald eagle at the California Living Museum (CALM Zoo) in Bakersfield, according to the raptor center.

Advanced CT imaging conducted by Dr. Higgins and staff at the Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group (VMSG) in Ventura revealed no obvious signs of cancer or foreign items such as fishing hooks, lines, or weights. Initial testing has also ruled out lead toxicosis, and her kidney inflammation appears to have improved while veterinarians await pending zinc results.

Although there are no direct tests for rodenticides, the medical team has developed a comprehensive treatment plan to cover all bases, including proactive treatment for potential toxin exposure.

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This specialized treatment follows a coordinated emergency response over the weekend after Jackie was left grounded near Dana Point Park.

Video shared with FOX 11 revealed she had been involved in a fierce territorial clash with two subadult bald eagles near Big Bear Lake. While she successfully drove off the intruders, the fight left her too weak to fly.

Big Bear firefighters monitored her Friday night before Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation staff safely captured her in about five minutes.

She was evaluated at San Dimas Raptor Rescue before being transferred early Saturday morning to the Ojai Raptor Center, a facility licensed for long-term bald eagle rehabilitation.

Photo courtesy Ojai Raptor Center

Back in Big Bear Valley, her mate Shadow has stepped up to handle all parenting duties alone. He has taken full responsibility for feeding and protecting their two eaglets, Sandy and Luna.

According to recent updates from FOBBV, the young eaglets are "doing fantastic, exploring farther out around their habitat and returning to the nest daily."

What we don't know:

The exact underlying cause of Jackie's severe anemia remains undetermined while diagnostic testing continues by veterinary teams and members of the center's Veterinary Advisory Council.

While her kidney values have improved and lead toxicity and foreign metal objects have been ruled out, officials stress that it is still too early to predict the outcome.

Her overall condition remains critical, and staff emphasize that wildlife medicine requires patience as diagnostic answers take time.

What they're saying:

The Ojai Raptor Center highlighted the community collaboration helping save Jackie's life.

"One important milestone in her treatment was a successful life-saving transfusion, made possible through the generosity of Spirit, the resident Bald Eagle at California Living Museum (CALM Zoo) in Bakersfield, and the incredible veterinary and animal care teams at CALM Zoo. Their willingness to help is a wonderful reminder of how the wildlife rehabilitation community comes together when an animal is in need."

The center also asked the public and media for space while specialists focus on patient care.

"We know many of you are hoping for more answers, and so are we. Wildlife medicine often requires patience, and some answers simply take time... We kindly ask the public, and especially members of the media, to give our veterinary and rehabilitation teams the time and space they need to focus on patient care. Please refrain from calling, texting, emailing, or visiting our facility for updates."

Meanwhile, FOBBV reassured concerned supporters about the level of care she is receiving.

"Ojai Raptor Center reached out to us today with no update available. I know that is difficult to hear, but they did say Jackie has a team of specialists working on her case. She has the best of the best and that is all we can hope for now. They say once they have any additional information, they will contact us. They also mentioned they are aware of how important Jackie is to not only the FOBBV team, but her entire eagle family."

An eagle expert consulted by FOBBV also weighed in on Shadow's commitment to Jackie during her absence.

"Due to the incredible bond Jackie and Shadow have, it would be unlikely for him to move on now. That he won’t likely be looking for a mate until his hormones kick in. We believe that is around the end of December or early January. We noticed that Jackie’s hormones seem to kick in earlier and she becomes frisky… and Shadow generally has a case of the December grumpies until his kick in. But again, Shadow will do what Shadow wants to, and we have no say so in the matter."

An eagle expert consulted by FOBBV also weighed in on Shadow's commitment to Jackie during her absence.

"Due to the incredible bond Jackie and Shadow have, it would be unlikely for him to move on now. That he won’t likely be looking for a mate until his hormones kick in. We believe that is around the end of December or early January. We noticed that Jackie’s hormones seem to kick in earlier and she becomes frisky… and Shadow generally has a case of the December grumpies until his kick in. But again, Shadow will do what Shadow wants to, and we have no say so in the matter."

What's next:

Veterinarians and rehabilitation teams at the Ojai Raptor Center will maintain intensive observation in their urgent care unit and adjust Jackie's treatment plan as pending diagnostic test results come in.

If all goes according to plan, the center hopes to share its next official update on Monday.

What you can do:

Fans and wildlife enthusiasts following the Big Bear eagle family can continue to monitor live updates through the official Friends of Big Bear Valley channels, webcams, and social media pages.

Supporters who wish to assist with the eagle's intensive treatment costs are encouraged to contribute directly to the Ojai Raptor Center's Bald Eagle Rehabilitation Campaign on their official website, rather than calling or visiting the facility for medical updates.