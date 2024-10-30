LIVE: Dodgers down early as they need 1 win to capture World Series title

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in trouble in Game 5 on the road against the New York Yankees.

The Boys in Blue trail 3-0 after Jack Flaherty allowed back-to-back home runs to Yankees' Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the first inning.

The Dodgers, leading the best-of-7 game series 3-1, are one win away from winning their first World Series since 2020, eighth in franchise history. In addition to fighting for the Commissioner's Trophy, a Dodger victory means Los Angeles will have a first in-person World Series parade since 1988.

When the Dodgers last won the Fall Classic in 2020 against the Tampa Bay Rays in the COVID-19 bubble in Arlington, Texas, fans back home in Soouthern California were robbed of an in-person parade due to the pandemic.

RELATED:

SERIES SCORES

FAN PREDICTIONS

Yorlin: "Dodgers will win with a big hit from Kiké Hernández."

Renae: "Yankees win today and then Dodgers win at their own stadium!"

Ernie: "We will most likely lose today and bring it back home Friday for the win."

Elsie: "Dodgers will finish this tonight!"

Sally: "I would like the Yankees to win."

John: "I'd like to see the dodgers [win], but I think there will be seven games."

Cynthia's young son: "The Dodgers will win today. Let's go Dodgers!"

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers captured the National League pennant after beating the New York Mets in six games in the championship series. Prior that, the Dodgers took down west division rivals San Diego Padres in the NLDS in a winner-take-all Game 5.

The Boys in Blue captured home field advantage for the postseason, including the World Series, after finishing the 2024 regular season with 98-64.

The Yankees became American League champions after taking down the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the championship series. Before the ALCS, the Bronx Bombers took down the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in the best-of-5 series.

The Yankees are on the road to start the Fall Classic after finishing second to the Dodgers in the overall regular-season record with 94-68.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.