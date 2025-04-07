2 killed in 60 Freeway crash in Pomona

The Brief Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash on the 60 Freeway overnight. A baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



An investigation is underway in Pomona after two people were killed in a crash on the 60 Freeway overnight.

What we know:

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 2 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway just west of the Ramona on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the car crashed into the side of the freeway, going up an embankment.

A semi-truck driver stopped to help, telling police there was no one in the car, but he could hear a baby crying. A baby was found in critical condition, along with another adult. Both were sent to the hospital.

It appears two other people were ejected from that car and died at the scene.

Lanes were shut down for a little over three hours but have since reopened.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The conditions of the baby and mother are unknown.