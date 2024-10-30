Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 5: How to watch

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away from another World Series title. They currently lead the New York Yankees 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.

The Boys in Blue have a chance to win it all Wednesday in Game 5. The Dodgers could hold up the Commissioner's Trophy for the second time since 2020, and would be holding their first World Series parade since 1988.

How to watch the Dodgers

You can watch the Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 5 on FOX 11, starting at 5:08 p.m. Pacific. FOX 11's pre-game coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. You can also stream the game on the FOX Sports app.

What channel is the game on?

In Southern California, you can watch the game on channel 11.

What radio station is the Dodger game on?

Los Angeles - 570 AM (KLAC)

Los Angeles (Spanish) - 1029 AM (KTNQ)

New York - 66 AM and 101.9 FM (WFAN)

New York (Spanish) - 1280 AM (WADO)

Where are the Dodgers playing today?

The Dodgers are playing against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series schedule

GAME 5: at New York Yankees on Wednesday, Oct. 30. 5:08 p.m. PT. FOX

GAME 6*: HOME on Friday, Nov. 1. 5:08 p.m. PT. FOX

GAME 7*: HOME on Saturday, Nov. 2. 5:08 p.m. PT. FOX

*=if necessary

RELATED: Dodgers beat Yankees to hold commanding 3-0 series lead in Fall Classic

Tap or click here for more Dodgers coverage.