VIDEO: Mookie Betts shakes hands with Trump during Dodgers’ White House visit

Los Angeles Dodgers fan-favorite Mookie Betts joined his teammates during their White House visit in celebration of their 2024 World Series victory on Monday.

This comes after he declined a White House visit when he won the Fall Classic with the Red Sox in 2018.

Betts: ‘I’m not trying to make this political’

What we know:

Among his many accolades, Betts is a three-time World Series champion.

He turned down a chance to visit the White House after winning his first World Series title with the Red Sox in 2018.

Betts was also named the American League MVP that season.

He was then traded to the Dodgers during the 2020 offseason and when the Boys in Blue won the Fall Classic that season, he joined his teammates at the White House under then-President Joe Biden.

Last week, Betts, the only Black player on the Dodgers who returned from last season, confirmed he would join his team in celebration of their 2024 World Series victory over the New York Yankees.

"Nobody else in this clubhouse has to go through a decision like this except me," Betts said ahead of last Friday’s game in Philadelphia. "That’s what makes it tough. But it is what it is. I’m not trying to make this political by any means at all. All it is is just me being with my team to celebrate something. It’s a privilege to get an invitation like this. I just want to be there with them."

Betts stuck to his word. However, he appeared to be uncomfortable during the White House ceremony as some fans expressed their disappointment with the visit.

"Their faces show exactly how excited they are to be there," one fan wrote on social media.

Another fan echoed those sentiments, writing "Their faces show it!! Definitely did not want to be there!! Betts definitely showing it!"

A third fan wanted to keep the politics out of it and wrote, "Let’s keep celebrating our Dodgers, even if we don’t agree with the President."

"Mookie Betts doesn’t seem happy to be there," another fan added.

Trump on Mookie Betts: ‘That guy can play’

What they're saying:

When Trump acknowledged some key members of the World Series team, including Shohei Ohtani, Betts was also honored.

"Key players battled back from mid-season injuries to help deliver the National League pennant, including superstar Mookie Betts," Trump said.

The two then had a brief and cordial interaction as they shook hands.

"Mookie. That guy can play, can't he? I mean, unbelievable. You really, Mookie is, I've been watching it. I don't want to say I watched him when he was on Boston, but I did. I didn't think, I didn’t think that was a particularly good trade when they made it. And I happened to be right."

Back to business

What's next:

The Dodgers play the Washington Nationals later Monday.

Meanwhile, Trump will continue his duties as commander-in-chief.

