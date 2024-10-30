Expand / Collapse search

World Series Game 5: Jack Flaherty and Gerrit Cole named as starting pitchers

By
Published  October 30, 2024 9:54am PDT
World Series
Dodger fans in NYC react to Game 4 loss

Dodger fans reacted in New York following the blowout loss against the Yankees in Game 4 of the World Series.

NEW YORK (KTTV) - As New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra once said, "It ain’t over ‘til it’s over."

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Game 5 at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night following a blowout loss in Game 4. 

At the start of Game 4 and following Freddie Freeman’s home run, everything seemed to be going the Dodgers’ way. However, the night took a turn in the Bronx after New York’s Anthony Volpe hit a grand slam.

For Volpe, it was a childhood dream come true. The 23-year-old shortstop, who was born and raised in New York City as a Yankees fan, made history. 

It was the first grand slam since Tino Martinez in the 1998 Fall Classic and the ninth World Series grand slam by a Yankee in MLB history. 

The Yankees hope to build off that momentum in front of their home crowd as Game 5 marks the last in New York. If the Yankees pull off another win, the Series will continue, and games move back to the Chavez Ravine. 

Game 5 features a pitching showdown between starters Gerrit Cole and Jack Flaherty. 

See the full Game 5 roster below. 

Dodgers Starting Lineup

  1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
  2. Mookie Betts, RF
  3. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  4. Teoscar Hernández, LF
  5. Max Muncy, 3B
  6. Kiké Hernández, CF
  7. Gavin Lux, 2B
  8. Will Smith, C
  9. Tommy Edman, SS

Yankees Starting Lineup

  1. Gleyber Torres, 2B
  2. Juan Soto, RF
  3. Aaron Judge, CF
  4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH
  5. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B
  6. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
  7. Anthony Volpe, SS
  8. Austin Wells, C
  9. Alex Verdugo, LF

World Series Game 5

The action begins at 5:08 p.m. PST. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.