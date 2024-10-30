World Series Game 5: Jack Flaherty and Gerrit Cole named as starting pitchers
NEW YORK (KTTV) - As New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra once said, "It ain’t over ‘til it’s over."
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Game 5 at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night following a blowout loss in Game 4.
At the start of Game 4 and following Freddie Freeman’s home run, everything seemed to be going the Dodgers’ way. However, the night took a turn in the Bronx after New York’s Anthony Volpe hit a grand slam.
For Volpe, it was a childhood dream come true. The 23-year-old shortstop, who was born and raised in New York City as a Yankees fan, made history.
It was the first grand slam since Tino Martinez in the 1998 Fall Classic and the ninth World Series grand slam by a Yankee in MLB history.
The Yankees hope to build off that momentum in front of their home crowd as Game 5 marks the last in New York. If the Yankees pull off another win, the Series will continue, and games move back to the Chavez Ravine.
Game 5 features a pitching showdown between starters Gerrit Cole and Jack Flaherty.
See the full Game 5 roster below.
Dodgers Starting Lineup
- Shohei Ohtani, DH
- Mookie Betts, RF
- Freddie Freeman, 1B
- Teoscar Hernández, LF
- Max Muncy, 3B
- Kiké Hernández, CF
- Gavin Lux, 2B
- Will Smith, C
- Tommy Edman, SS
Yankees Starting Lineup
- Gleyber Torres, 2B
- Juan Soto, RF
- Aaron Judge, CF
- Giancarlo Stanton, DH
- Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B
- Anthony Rizzo, 1B
- Anthony Volpe, SS
- Austin Wells, C
- Alex Verdugo, LF
World Series Game 5
The action begins at 5:08 p.m. PST.
