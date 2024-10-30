World Series Game 5: Jack Flaherty and Gerrit Cole named as starting pitchers

As New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra once said, "It ain’t over ‘til it’s over."

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Game 5 at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night following a blowout loss in Game 4.

At the start of Game 4 and following Freddie Freeman’s home run, everything seemed to be going the Dodgers’ way. However, the night took a turn in the Bronx after New York’s Anthony Volpe hit a grand slam.

For Volpe, it was a childhood dream come true. The 23-year-old shortstop, who was born and raised in New York City as a Yankees fan, made history.

It was the first grand slam since Tino Martinez in the 1998 Fall Classic and the ninth World Series grand slam by a Yankee in MLB history.

The Yankees hope to build off that momentum in front of their home crowd as Game 5 marks the last in New York. If the Yankees pull off another win, the Series will continue, and games move back to the Chavez Ravine.

Game 5 features a pitching showdown between starters Gerrit Cole and Jack Flaherty.

See the full Game 5 roster below.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Kiké Hernández, CF Gavin Lux, 2B Will Smith, C Tommy Edman, SS

Yankees Starting Lineup

Gleyber Torres, 2B Juan Soto, RF Aaron Judge, CF Giancarlo Stanton, DH Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B Anthony Rizzo, 1B Anthony Volpe, SS Austin Wells, C Alex Verdugo, LF

World Series Game 5

The action begins at 5:08 p.m. PST.

