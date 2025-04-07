Menendez brothers: Prosecutors who support resentencing sue LA County, Hochman

Two Los Angeles County prosecutors have filed lawsuits against Los Angeles County and District Attorney Nathan Hochman, alleging wrongful demotion due to their support for the resentencing of the Menendez brothers.

The lawsuits claim retaliation, discrimination, and defamation among other allegations.

What we know:

Deputy District Attorneys Nancy Theberge and Brock Lunsford have filed separate complaints in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing the District Attorney's Office of retaliatory actions following their support for the Menendez brothers' resentencing.

Theberge was transferred to the Alternate Public Defender's Office, while Lunsford was demoted to a lower-level position.

The lawsuits also allege defamation and emotional distress.

The backstory:

The Menendez brothers are serving life sentences without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents.

Former District Attorney George Gascón supported their resentencing, which Theberge believed was legally required.

However, after Nathan Hochman took office, he opposed the resentencing and removed Theberge and Lunsford from the case, leading to their demotions.

What they're saying:

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin accused Theberge of dishonesty, which the lawsuit describes as a baseless attack on her integrity.

Lunsford defended Theberge, but both faced public ridicule from a senior official, who used derogatory language against them.

What's next:

The lawsuits seek unspecified compensatory and punitive damages against the individual defendants.

The District Attorney's Office has declined to comment on the pending litigation.