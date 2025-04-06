9 hurt after minivan plows into crowd in downtown LA

The Brief A minivan collided with a crowd in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, injuring nine people. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near Santee Alley in the Fashion District. The cause of the accident remains unclear.



Nine people are injured after a person in a minivan drove into a crowd in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collision happened around 3:15 p.m. near Santee Alley in the Fashion District.

Officials said the victims are all reported in fair condition. They were identified along with their conditions as follows:

Two 23-year-old women released from the scene against medical advice

Four adults (54-year-old woman, 65-year-old woman, 30-year-old woman, and 23-year-old woman) transported in fair condition

Three children (8-year-old boy, 11-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy) transported in fair condition

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

Los Angeles Department of Transportation officials were managing traffic control in the area as firefighters remained at the scene trying to recover the minivan, which was disabled under a collapsed patio.

No other information was immediately available.