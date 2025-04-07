Oscar Omar Hernandez death: California 13-year-old's soccer coach arrested after teen's body found in Oxnard

A Southern California soccer coach has been arrested in connection to his 13-year-old player's death.

What we know:

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, 43-year-old Mario Garcia-Aquino, of Lancaster, has been identified as the suspect in the alleged murder of Oscar Omar Hernandez.

Hochman claims Garcia-Aquino killed Hernandez on March 28, which is days before Hernandez's body was found near a beach in Oxnard.

The teen's death prompted investigators to speak with Garcia-Aquino, who coached Hernandez's soccer team.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino. PHOTO: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

In the wake of Hernandez's death and Garcia-Aquino's charges, Hochman said the death penalty is on the table.

"The death penalty is eligible. He is eligible under a murder with special circumstances charge for either life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. We have recently instituted a new death penalty policy, in which we will we will be evaluating whether or not the death penalty is appropriate for this particular case," the LA County DA said.

Timeline:

Prior to Monday's announcement, Garcia-Aquino was arrested on February 20 over an unrelated child sex abuse charge. Garcia-Aquino was a travel youth soccer coach with the Hurricane Valley Boys Soccer Club in the Sylmar area, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Authorities found Hernandez's body on April 2, about five days after Garcia-Aquino allegedly murdered the teen. The news of Garcia-Aquino's arrest came on April 7.

What we don't know:

Now, the DA's office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are worried Garcia-Aquino may have targeted other potential victims. Anyone with information on Hernandez's death or Garcia-Aquino is asked to call law enforcement.

Officials did not specify how Hernandez died.

The LA County DA's office did not say how authorities found the body.