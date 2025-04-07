LA Rams announce plans for headquarters, training facility in Woodland Hills

The Brief The LA Rams announced plans for a permanent headquarters and training facility in Woodland Hill's Warner Center. ‘Rams Village at Warner Center' will also include retail, living, office, and hotel space along with indoor performance venues... bringing sports and entertainment to the San Fernando Valley. Construction is slated to begin in 2027 and take up to 10 years to complete.



The LA Rams will soon have a new house!

What we know:

The Kroenke Organization announced plans for a permanent Rams headquarters and training facility in Woodland Hills known as ‘Rams Village at Warner Center'.

Plans for the 52-acre development will include residential, retial, office, hotel, indoor entertainment venues, parks and open space, according to the Kroenke Organization.

It will sit across from the popular Topanga Village.

Features of Rams Village

Dig deeper:

Rams Village at Warner Center will include more than 350,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities. The training facility will feature two full-sized grass fields and an indoor practice field that could seat up to 2,500 guests.

The land currently houses the Los Angeles Rams temporary practice facility, which opened in August 2024. The temporary facility will continue to be used through construction.

Next to Rams headquarters, there are plans for two indoor performance venues, one with 5,000 seats and one with 2,500 seats. The venues could be used for concerts and award shows.

The Kroenke Organization said more than three million square feet of the development will be dedicated to residential housing, which includes high-rise, mid-rise and live-work. The proposed development calls for nearly two million square feet of retail, office space, a hotel, and indoor performance venues and 5.5 acres of public space for the community to enjoy.

Developers said the overall plan includes sustainable features such as solar power generation, stormwater retention and reuse and LEEDTM-certified equivalency across all sites.

1st of its kind entertainment venue in the SFV

What they're saying:

Those in the development process say Rams Village will bring sports and entertainment to the San Fernando Valley.

"As we embark on our tenth season back in Los Angeles, we remain committed to helping shape the future of this great city," said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

"Rams Village at Warner Center will continue to transform Woodland Hills by providing a vibrant gathering place for the community through publicly accessible open spaces, new entertainment venues, a retail village, and residential offerings. This is a tremendous opportunity to develop a dynamic destination and create the Rams permanent headquarters within the City of Los Angeles and we look forward to working with the City to turn this vision into a reality."

"Los Angeles is extremely proud to have the Rams announce their new home in the Valley along with new major plans and commitments that will benefit not only the San Fernando Valley, but our entire city," said Mayor Karen Bass. "This proposed project will be transformative — bringing new jobs, new housing and a first-of-its-kind major entertainment venue to the San Fernando Valley."

When will construction start and end?

What's next:

In total, the entire 100-acre development acquired by the Kroenke Organization in 2022 could cost up to $10 billion, with work starting as early as 2027. It could take up to 10 years to complete construction.

More information about Rams Village at Warner Center can be found at therams.com/rams-village.