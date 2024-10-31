Dodgers World Series celebrations overshadowed by violence; at least 12 arrests made

The Brief The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Los Angeles Police Department were out in full force as fans celebrated the Dodgers becoming World Series champions. In Echo Park, some fans set a Metro bus on fire. In downtown LA, at least four people were taken into custody after looting a Nike store. This comes as the city prepares for the official World Series parade scheduled for Friday.



The Los Angeles Dodgers are 2024 World Series champions after winning Game 5 against the New York Yankees Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. While the Dodgers celebrated with champagne showers in the locker room, some celebrations in the City of Angels took a wild turn due to unruly fans leading to fires, looting and vandalism.

Fans who gathered at watch parties in LA’s Echo Park neighborhood, about a mile from Dodger Stadium, were horrified as they watched some fans set a Metro bus on fire at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue.

Authorities said that initially, some members of the celebration crowd began vandalizing the bus before setting some of the seats ablaze. The unruly behavior prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to declare a city-wide tactical alert, which allows the agency to keep officers on duty beyond their normal shifts.

LAPD officials also said multiple businesses in downtown LA were looted following the World Series win. A Nike store on Broadway, between 6th and 7th streets, was broken into and looted in the span of an hour.

Video from the scene shows people running in and out of the store with boxes in their hands before officers moved in and made arrests.

At least four people were taken into custody before the crowd dispersed. Also, at least eight more people were arrested at incidents across the city.

In East LA, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were out in full force and broke up multiple crowds.

Around 10 p.m., hundreds of people gathered on the corner of Whittier Boulevard and S. Arizona Avenue. There were no reports of any injuries or arrests.

Agencies across LA prepared for a World Series win and urged fans to celebrate responsibly.

Dodger fans will also get a chance to celebrate during the World Series parade scheduled for Friday afternoon.

