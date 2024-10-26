Dodgers win World Series Game 2; Ohtani leaves early with injury

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series. Home runs from Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernández and Freddie Freeman powered the Dodgers. Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed just one in 6.1 innings.



Two down, two to go.

The Los Angeles Dodgers relied on power bats and a dominant pitching performance to beat the New York Yankees Saturday night to win Game 2 of the World Series 4-2.

It started early, with Tommy Edman hitting a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning off Carlos Rodón. The Yankees' Juan Soto tied it up with his own solo blast in the following frame, but that would be one of the few hits the Yankees would collect all night.

The tie was short-lived. Teoscar Hernández and Freddie Freeman, who hit a walk-off grand slam to win Game 1, hit back-to-back home runs, to make it 4-1.

Dodger starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto absolutely dominated the Yankees lineup. After letting up the home run to Soto, Yamamoto retired the last 11 batters he faced. He finished with just one hit, two walks and four strikeouts across 6.1 innings.

The Dodgers did get a scare at the bottom of the seventh inning. Shohei Ohtani had to leave the game after seemingly jamming his shoulder while getting caught stealing to end the inning. Ohtani's status for Game 3 was not immediately clear.

The teams will travel to New York on Sunday, ahead of Game 4. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT.

SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME 1 : Dodgers 6, Yankees 3. Final/10th

GAME 2 : Dodgers 4, Yankees 2. Final

GAME 3 : at New York Yankees on Monday, Oct. 28. 5:08 p.m. PT on FOX

GAME 4 : at New York Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 29. 5:08 p.m. PT on FOX

GAME 5* : at New York Yankees on Wednesday, Oct. 30. 5:08 p.m. PT on FOX

GAME 6* : HOME on Friday, Nov. 1. 5:08 p.m. PT on FOX

GAME 7*: HOME on Saturday, Nov. 2. 5:08 p.m. PT. on FOX

*=if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers captured the National League pennant after beating the New York Mets in six games in the championship series. Prior that, the Dodgers took down west division rivals San Diego Padres in the NLDS in a winner-take-all Game 5.

The Boys in Blue captured home field advantage for the postseason, including the World Series, after finishing the 2024 regular season with 98-64.

The Yankees became American League champions after taking down the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the championship series. Before the ALCS, the Bronx Bombers took down the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in the best-of-5 series.

The Yankees are on the road to start the Fall Classic after finishing second to the Dodgers in the overall regular-season record with 94-68.