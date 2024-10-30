Party like it's 1988: Dodgers win World Series, will get first championship parade in 36 years

The wait is over, Dodger fans! For the first time in 36 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers will get a World Series parade.

The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 7-6 on Wednesday night's Game 5, winning the best-of-7 series 4-1 with Freddie Freeman named World Series MVP.

The historic win marks the Dodgers' eighth World Series championship and their first title since 2020. When the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games of the 2020 Fall Classic, an in-person parade ended up not happening that fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dodgers announced the parade will be held on Friday, November 1, 2024. The parade will go through downtown Los Angeles before the players speak at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers captured the National League pennant after beating the New York Mets in six games in the championship series. Prior that, the Dodgers took down west division rivals San Diego Padres in the NLDS in a winner-take-all Game 5.

The Boys in Blue captured home field advantage for the postseason, including the World Series, after finishing the 2024 regular season with 98-64.

The Yankees became American League champions after taking down the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the championship series. Before the ALCS, the Bronx Bombers took down the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in the best-of-5 series.

The Yankees are on the road to start the Fall Classic after finishing second to the Dodgers in the overall regular-season record with 94-68.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.