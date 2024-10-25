Freddie Freeman's walkoff grand slam powers Dodgers past Yankees in World Series Game 1

A walkoff grand slam on one leg. A controversial play involving a fan in the stands. An extra innings finish. Game 1 of the World Series was packed with drama.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, who was been hobbled with a serious ankle injury all postseason, blasted a home run in extra innings to help the Boys in Blue take the opening game of the Fall Classic 6-3 against the New York Yankees.

The Dodgers entered the 10th inning trailing 3-2 after Jazz Chilsolm Jr. scored on a fielder's choice. The Boys in Blue responded with a Will Smith flying out (first out), then a walk from Gavin Lux and an infield single from NLCS MVP Tommy Edman. The sequence prompted Yankee skipper Aaron Boone to call up former All-Star starter Nestor Cortes for a very rare relief appearance.

Ohtani then fouled out, but the ball sent New York's Alex Verdugo into the stands, allowing the two runners to advance, by rule (second out).

After Mookie Betts got intentionally walked by Cortes, in came Freeman. Freeman ended up blasting a shot, an outcome resembling Kirk Gibson's iconic 1988 walkoff home run as the latter also hobbled around the bases due to a leg injury.

The Dodgers now jump to a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-7 Fall Classic. The two MLB powerhouses will go at it again for Game 2, also at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, October 26.

SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME 1: Dodgers 6, Yankees 3. Final/10th

GAME 2: HOME on Saturday, Oct. 26. 5:08 p.m. PT. FOX

GAME 3: at New York Yankees on Monday, Oct. 28. 5:08 p.m. PT. FOX

GAME 4: at New York Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 29. 5:08 p.m. PT. FOX

GAME 5*: at New York Yankees on Wednesday, Oct. 30. 5:08 p.m. PT. FOX

GAME 6*: HOME on Friday, Nov. 1. 5:08 p.m. PT. FOX

GAME 7*: HOME on Saturday, Nov. 2. 5:08 p.m. PT. FOX

*=if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers captured the National League pennant after beating the New York Mets in six games in the championship series. Prior that, the Dodgers took down west division rivals San Diego Padres in the NLDS in a winner-take-all Game 5.

The Boys in Blue captured home field advantage for the postseason, including the World Series, after finishing the 2024 regular season with 98-64.

The Yankees became American League champions after taking down the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the championship series. Before the ALCS, the Bronx Bombers took down the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in the best-of-5 series.

The Yankees are on the road to start the Fall Classic after finishing second to the Dodgers in the overall regular-season record with 94-68.