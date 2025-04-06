In Depth: Big Bear's Baby Bald Eagles

In segment one, Sandy Steers, the executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley, joins Hal to talk about the fascination with the big bear eagles and their chicks.

In segment two, Steers returns to talk about the lifecycle of the eagles, how they raise their young, the emotional attachment they have to each other and the chicks, and how they survive the harsh conditions in the mountains.

In segment three, Steers is back with Hal to talk about the unique environment of the Big Bear Valley and some of the endangered plant and animal species that live there.

She talks about some of the threats to the area and how they are being managed.