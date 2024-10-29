Dodgers can't complete sweep, drop Game 4 to Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't get it done in Game 4 of the World Series, losing Tuesday night's game to the New York Yankees 11-4.

Prior to the blowout loss, the Dodgers were hoping to complete a four-game sweep and capture their first World Series title since 2020.

Thankfully for Dodger fans, the team has three more cracks at capturing the title as they hold a 3-1 best-of-7 series lead over the Bronx Bombers. The Boys in Blue will remain in New York for Game 5. If the Dodgers were to blow Wednesday's game, the series shifts back to Los Angeles for Games 6 and 7, if necessary.

A Dodger win will mean Los Angeles will get their first in-person World Series parade since 1988. When the Boys in Blue won it all in the COVID-19 bubble against the Tampa Bay Rays four seasons ago, Dodger fans were robbed of a championship parade due to pandemic concerns.

SERIES SCORES

*=if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers captured the National League pennant after beating the New York Mets in six games in the championship series. Prior that, the Dodgers took down west division rivals San Diego Padres in the NLDS in a winner-take-all Game 5.

The Boys in Blue captured home field advantage for the postseason, including the World Series, after finishing the 2024 regular season with 98-64.

The Yankees became American League champions after taking down the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the championship series. Before the ALCS, the Bronx Bombers took down the Kansas City Royals 3-1 in the best-of-5 series.

The Yankees are on the road to start the Fall Classic after finishing second to the Dodgers in the overall regular-season record with 94-68.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.