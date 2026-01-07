LIVE: LA wildfires one year later as communities reflect and rebuild

The Brief Southern California marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires, which combined to claim 31 lives and destroy over 16,000 structures. Progress on rebuilding remains slow; while the first certificates of occupancy were recently issued in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, the majority of survivors still live in temporary housing. Investigations continue as a former Uber driver faces arson charges for the Palisades blaze, while the Eaton Fire's official cause remains undetermined amid lawsuits against SoCal Edison.



Wednesday, January 7 marks one year since the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires first erupted in Los Angeles County.

While progress has been made, there is still a long road to recovery for many residents in Altadena, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades.

Combined, the two wildfires killed more than 30 people and destroyed over 17,000 homes and buildings in Los Angeles County.

Palisades Fire

The backstory:

The Palisades Fire erupted around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2025.

It is considered one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history, having burned 23,448 acres. The fire destroyed 6,837 structures, both residential and commercial, and damaged another 973.

Twelve people were killed in the fire and four others were injured, including a firefighter.

It was officially contained on Jan. 31, according to Cal Fire.

Rebuilding efforts

Local perspective:

In mid-November, the first home rebuilt in Pacific Palisades received its certificate of occupancy. Jamie Mead, CEO of Thomas James Homes, the company that built the property, said the first ground-up rebuild was done in approximately six months.

Also in Malibu, on Jan. 2, one of the first rebuilt homes was delivered. The home is described as a high-end manufactured home, meaning it was built in a factory then shipped to the site it will be placed on.

Cause of fire

What we know:

The cause of the Palisades Fire is being investigated as arson.

Former Uber driver Jonathan Rinderknecht, is accused of setting a New Year's Day fire, known as the Lachman Fire, which later rekindled due to high winds, becoming the deadly Palisades Fire.

According to court documents, although firefighters suppressed the initial Lachman Fire, it continued to smolder and burn underground within the dense root structure of vegetation. On January 7, hurricane-force Santa Ana winds caused the underground blaze to surface and spread.

In November, Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to three federal charges: destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and timber set afire.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to 45 years behind bars.

What's next?

What's next:

Rinderknecht's federal trial date is set for April 21, 2026.

He remains in federal custody as he awaits his spring trial.

Eaton Fire

The backstory:

The Eaton Fire broke out just before 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2025. It too, was officially contained on Jan. 31.

The Eaton Fire claimed 19 lives, making it the fifth-deadliest fire in California history. Over 9,410 structures were destroyed, both commercial and residential, and 1,074 structures were damaged. Nine firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

Cause of fire

What we know:

LA Fire Justice, a coalition of lawyers, identified an abandoned transmission line owned by SoCal Edison as the source of the Eaton Fire.

While the exact cause of the fire has not been determined, SoCal Edison is facing several lawsuits, in which many allege the fire began in the foothills above Altadena, where the company's equipment is located. In March 2025, investigators were working to determine whether the fire was ignited by a "zombie power line" owned by SoCal Edison.

That power line, believed to be out of service since 1971, could have been energized by electromagnetic induction from nearby active lines. Witnesses reported seeing flames near the Edison towers, and lawsuits allege that SoCal Edison failed to properly maintain its equipment.

The federal government also sued SoCal Edison last October, alleging that its equipment sparked the fire.

Again, investigators have not officially determined a cause of the fire.

Dig deeper:

An outside review released in September also found a lack of resources and outdated policies, for sending emergency alerts, led to delayed evacuation warnings.

The report, commissioned by Los Angeles County Supervisors, said a series of weaknesses, including "outdated policies, inconsistent practices and communications vulnerabilities," hampered the county’s response.

Rebuilding efforts

Dig deeper:

Dec. 3 marked a major milestone for one of the Eaton Fire survivors. Ted Koerner and his dog, Daisy May, received the first certificate of occupancy in Altadena for a fully rebuilt home.

According to county officials, Koerner's home is the first fully rebuilt residence to be completed following the Eaton Fire. The new structure is a one-story, 2,160-sq-ft single-family home featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage, as well as a patio trellis. Koerner's home was one of the first to be cleared of debris with the help of the Army Corps of Engineers cleanup crews.

On Dec. 5, Los Angeles County issued the first certificate of occupancy in West Altadena... allowing the Dyson family to move into their new and larger house. Something that makes the house unique, is that it was constructed with fire-resistant materials to prevent future disasters.

Health concerns

What we know:

A year later, residents impacted by the fires continue to express health concerns.

Indoor air quality remains understudied, and scientists still don’t know the long-term health impacts of exposure to last year's fires. But some chemicals released are known to be linked to heart disease and lung issues, and exposure to minerals like magnetite has been associated with Alzheimer's disease, the Associated Press reports.

According to a report released in November by the Eaton Fire Residents United, a volunteer group formed by residents, six out of 10 homes damaged from smoke still have dangerous levels of cancer-causing asbestos, brain-damaging lead or both. That’s based on self-submitted data from 50 homeowners who have cleaned their homes, with 78% hiring professional cleaners.

Of the 50 homes, 63% have lead levels above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standard, according to the report. The average lead levels were almost 60 times higher than the EPA’s rule.

State response

Local perspective:

Last October, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills to help the ongoing recovery and rebuilding of the communities impacted by the two deadly wildfires.

The bills streamline the process for rebuilding homes lost to wildfires, including an accelerated permitting process, and allow residents to live in temporary structures on their properties while they rebuild permanent homes. They also provide property tax relief for wildfire survivors.

The bills will also protect homeowners and tenants immediately following a disaster and crack down on looting and first responder impersonators in evacuation zones.

What's next?

What's next:

Many residents continue to face rebuilding challenges.

Fire survivors are locked in a difficult struggle with insurance companies and the state's Fair Plan, sparking calls for new regulations to force insurers to fully restore homes to their original state.

Several Altadena residents who lost their homes sued Edison days after the fire broke out. Their attorneys said at the time they believed Edison’s equipment caused it, pointing to video taken during the fire’s early minutes that showed a large blaze directly beneath electrical towers.

Los Angeles County sued Edison a couple months later, seeking hundreds of millions of dollars for costs and damages sustained from the blaze.