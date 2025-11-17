Eaton Fire: Lawsuit filed over flawed emergency alert system

The Brief A lawsuit has been filed against Southern California Edison and Genasys Inc. over the death of a woman during the Eaton Fire. Lawyers with LA fire Justice say neighbors east of Lake Avenue received four different evacuation warnings the night of the Eaton Fire, while neighbors west of Lake Avenue were omitted from the designated alert zone and did not receive an alert until nearly 6 a.m. 18 of the 19 residents who died lived west of Lake Avenue.



The family of a woman who died in the Eaton Fire filed a lawsuit Monday, claiming the flawed emergency alert system led to the unnecessary deaths of 18 people.

Attorneys with LA Fire Justice accuse Southern California Edison of igniting the blaze, and accuse Genasys Inc. of failing to issue evacuation warnings in the woman's neighborhood.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Geraldine "Gerry" Darden, the sister of Stacey Darden.

What they're saying:

"Our family thought long and hard about the decision to file a lawsuit. Edison started this fire, and Genasys never warned her that she was in danger. My sister was studiously following the evacuation orders the night of the Eaton Fire. The truth is that if these companies had done what they were supposed to do, Stacey would be alive today," Gerry Darden said.

Attorneys said 54-year-old Stacey Darden lived at 2528 Marengo Ave. in Altadena, about five blocks west of Lake Avenue.

The evening of Jan. 7, and into the early morning hours of Jan. 8, Stacey Darden and her sister Gerry consistently monitored the news for the evacuation zones for the Eaton Fire to confirm that Stacey and her home were safe for her to remain in, and that she and her home were not included in an evacuation zone, according to attorneys.

While neighbors to the east of Lake Avenue received multiple evacuation notifications and orders, west Altadena residents, including Stacey Darden, were led to believe that they were safe where they were and there was no need to evacuate, attorney Mikal Watts said.

Stacey Darden's last cell phone activity is believed to have been around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 8. Attorneys alleged the one and only communication regarding an evacuation order she received was not until 5:43 a.m. that same day.

"People close to the fire, with the least amount of time to get out, almost all survived with one exception. And the folks farthest away from the fire, with the most time to get out, got no warning telling them to do so," Watts stated.

Of the 19 lives lost in the Eaton Fire, 18 were residents who lived west of Lake Avenue, according to attorneys.

"Stacey did everything our community asks of a responsible neighbor in a wildfire. She stayed informed, followed the rules and trusted that if she was in danger, she would be told to get out," Watts said in a statement. "Instead, Southern California Edison ignited this fire, and Genasys left Stacey and her neighbors west of Lake Avenue omitted from the designated alert zone. By the time an evacuation order was finally pushed to her phone, it was too late."

He described her death as "not a tragedy of bad luck" but of "corporate failures."

The other side:

A representative for SoCal Edison confirmed the company is aware of the lawsuit.

"We understand the tremendous impact on the community and our hearts are with everyone who was affected by the Southern California wildfires. We are reviewing the lawsuit that has been filed and will respond through the legal process," Gabriela Ornelas, spokeswoman for SoCal Edison, told City News Service.

A representative for Genasys Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The San Diego-based company had a contract with Los Angeles County, providing emergency alerts, notifications and evacuation communications.

County officials previously suspended use of Genasys' system during January's fires after an alert was sent out erroneously to nearly 10 million residents.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, LA Fire Justice identified an abandoned transmission line owned by SoCal Edison as the source of the Eaton Fire, which erupted on Jan. 7.

While the exact cause of the fire has not been determined, SoCal Edison is facing several lawsuits, which in many, plaintiffs allege the fire began in the foothills above Altadena, where the company's equipment is located.