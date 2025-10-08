Palisades Fire: What we know about the man accused of starting the devastating blaze

The Brief Federal authorities said an arrest has been made in the Palisades Fire investigation. The Palisades Fire is one of two major fires that broke out in the greater LA area Jan. 7, 2025. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht.



On Wednesday, federal officials provided a major update about the Palisades Fire investigation, announcing the arrest of a 29-year-old man accused of starting the destructive fire.

What we know:

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli provided the significant update during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Rinderknecht, who was arrested at his home in Melbourne, Florida the day prior.

Essayli said in a complaint unsealed Wednesday, Rinderknecht was charged with destruction of property by means of fire, which is a felony that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison.

How did the Palisades Fire start?

The origin of the Palisades Fire appears to be along the Temescal Ridge Trail, officials said.

Essayli said there is evidence from Rinderknecht's cell phone, false statements to law enforcement and his behavior following a separate fire that broke out shortly after midnight on New Year's Day that led to his arrest.

From New Year's Eve 2024 to New Year's Day 2025, Rinderknecht worked as an Uber driver in Los Angeles. Federal authorities said two of his passengers told them "he appeared agitated and angry that night after dropping off a passenger in Pacific Palisades."

He then allegedly parked his car and tried to contact a former friend. After he couldn't get a hold of them, officials said he then proceeded to walk up a trail and took videos on his iPhone from a hilltop. At that time, investigators said he "listened to a rap song whose music video included objects being lit on fire."

The suspect is accused of using ChatGPT to create a "dystopian painting," of a burning forest.

"The defendant had listened to this song and watched its music video repeatedly in the days leading up to the Lachman Fire."

As the new year began, Essayli said environmental sensing platforms had picked up that a fire had started and that Rinderknecht failed to report it. He is accused of leaving the scene. However, he allegedly turned around and as crews fought the flames, he watched it burn.

Although firefighters knocked down the initial blaze, authorities said it continued to smolder underground until Jan. 7.

"Heavy winds caused this underground fire to surface and spread above ground, causing what became known as the Palisades Fire," Essalyi said.

What do we know about Jonathan Rinderknecht?

Essalyi said at the time of the Lachman and Palisades fires, Rinderknecht was a Southern California resident who lived in Pacific Palisades.

He then relocated after the firestorm.

He does not have a criminal history. However, he is accused of giving false statements to authorities during the fire investigation.

What they're saying:

"We know this arrest cannot erase the pain or grief or losses endured, but we hope it is a step forward. It is proof that justice will not be forgotten," said Special Agent Kenneth Cooper.

The backstory:

January 7, 2025, will be remembered as a grim day in Los Angeles when the Palisades and Eaton fires first erupted.

Twelve people were killed, and thousands of residents lost their homes and businesses in the 23,448-acre fire in the coastal community.

Meanwhile, investigators allege the Eaton Fire in the Altadena community, roughly 30 miles from the Palisades Fire, was caused by Southern California Edison's electrical system anomalies.

What's next:

The suspect is set to make his first court appearance on Wednesday in Orlando.